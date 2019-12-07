Caledonia trustees question validity of study that claimed Racine is second-worst area for blacks

The study also showed that four black people in the Racine-area are four times more likely to live in poverty than white people, and that the unemployment rate for black residents is almost triple that of white residents.

“The key thing I get from that report,” Weatherston said, “is that there’s no jobs for African Americans in Downtown Racine: there’s no jobs for anybody in Downtown Racine. But the report is targeted toward one ethnic group, so obviously we have a failing grade.”

The vast majority of Racine County’s black residents live in the city, while more than 70% of the county’s white residents live outside of the city.

Weatherston also said he was confused by how Racine could be ranked so poorly with racial inequality, but then was showed such improvement regarding LGBT issues; last month, the national gay rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign raised the City of Racine’s Municipal Equality Index score from a relatively low 41 up to 86.

“I don’t know how we can be great in one area and not in another area,” Weatherston concluded.

