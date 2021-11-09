Caledonia trustee's K9 first dog to win First Responder of the Year Award

McManus used to train Bane with other Racine County police departments, such as Caledonia, the City of Racine, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant. Bane even attended the well-known K9 Titan’s last training day at Regency Mall in July 2020.

McManus, with the blessing of her boss, still brings her dog to work sometimes. They don’t do any police work together; Bane just hangs out at the department and says hello to other staff.

“Overall, he’s a pretty good kid,” McManus said. “I miss him at work every single day. I could not have asked for a better opportunity in law enforcement. I miss driving around with him. It’s kind of the coolest thing ever … You get to bring your best friend with you to work every day. And I always had backup, I always had a partner with me.”

After helping implement the K-9 program and then finishing Bane’s career with an award, McManus described it as “the icing on the cake.” She said it finalized his career and made her proud of the work they did over the last seven years.