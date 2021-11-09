Caledonia trustee's K9 first dog to win First Responder of the Year Award

CALEDONIA — The first K9 at the St. Francis Police Department has now become the first K9 in Wisconsin to earn the First Responder of the Year Award. His former handler is a Village of Caledonia resident and trustee.
State Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee, presented Detective Holly McManus and her now retired K9, Bane, of the SFPD with the First Responder of the Year Award for the 20th Assembly District at the First Responder recognition ceremony at the Madison State Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The First Responder of the Year award was created in 2019 to recognize those who serve in emergency services. There were no awards presented in 2020.
About 70 first responders from across Wisconsin were recognized this year. Others congratulated from the southeastern portion of the state included: six members of the Racine Fire Department, one from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, one from the Kenosha Police Department, one from the Kenosha Fire Department and one from Raymond Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
A successful career
K9 Bane, age 10, was the SFPD’s first K-9 officer. He began his career with the SFPD in March 2014 and retired from the department in November 2020 when McManus was promoted to detective. McManus helped launch the K-9 program.
During his career with McManus, Bane assisted with 51 high-risk tactical warrants and 72 building searches, where he was often the first officer to enter a structure. In addition, Bane responded to 560 calls for assistance that were directly responsible for the arrest of 220 offenders, mutual aid assistance to 174 individuals, recovery of $63,074 in suspected drug money and more.
Sinicki had followed Bane on Facebook for many years and knows the heavy community involvement that he had, in addition to doing some good police work, McManus said.
McManus frequently uses Facebook to promote her dog, such as posting funny pictures of Bane wearing a mask and other life updates.
The page, simply called “K9 Bane,” has remained pretty popular, even in Bane’s retirement; it has almost 5,400 likes and almost 5,600 followers.
“I think that a K-9 unit is the perfect way for a police department to really connect with its community because people like animals, and I think especially during a pandemic, people relied on a lot of social media for community involvement,” McManus said.
Sinicki’s office representatives reached out to McManus and said they wanted to nominate her and Bane for an overall career nomination.
“Detective McManus and K9 Bane were instrumental in helping to improve the safety, well-being and happiness of St. Francis residents,” Sinicki said in a news release. “This brave team served the City of St. Francis honorably, and consistently went above and beyond what was required of them for the betterment of the community.”
In addition to receiving the 2021 First Responder of the Year Award, Bane and McManus have been recognized by the FBI for their three years as federal task force members assisting in 36 tactical missions, as well as by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association, which awarded them the Meritorious Narcotic Find Award.
In his last year, Bane visited homes for drive bys for children’s birthday parties. But, the ironic part is, he’s not the friendliest dog and doesn’t like to be pet.
“He’s very mellow, but doesn’t mind being around people,” McManus said. “The biggest thing that kids could do with him was play tug.”
His blue tug toy is his “blankie,” she said, “he won’t let that thing go.” Bane had the toy in his mouth even when taking pictures for the award ceremony at the State Capitol.
A best friend at work
McManus was born and raised in Oak Creek and lived in Colorado for a while. After returning to southeastern Wisconsin, she’s worked at the SFPD for 15 years and has lived in Caledonia for six years.
McManus used to train Bane with other Racine County police departments, such as Caledonia, the City of Racine, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant. Bane even attended the well-known K9 Titan’s last training day at Regency Mall in July 2020.
McManus, with the blessing of her boss, still brings her dog to work sometimes. They don’t do any police work together; Bane just hangs out at the department and says hello to other staff.
“Overall, he’s a pretty good kid,” McManus said. “I miss him at work every single day. I could not have asked for a better opportunity in law enforcement. I miss driving around with him. It’s kind of the coolest thing ever … You get to bring your best friend with you to work every day. And I always had backup, I always had a partner with me.”
After helping implement the K-9 program and then finishing Bane’s career with an award, McManus described it as “the icing on the cake.” She said it finalized his career and made her proud of the work they did over the last seven years.
“First responders like Detective McManus and K9 Bane are so deserving of our gratitude,” Sinicki said. “I am deeply thankful for all the dedicated first responders, including our invaluable canine officers, across the state who work tirelessly to keep our loved ones and communities safe.”