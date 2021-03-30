2 sex offenders near Jellystone? County was nearly sued over lengthy process; Caledonia to sue courts over decision

CALEDONIA — Local representatives gathered in a Caledonia neighborhood on Tuesday to protest a plan to move two men convicted of sexual violence against children into a house near Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, a popular recreational destination for families located at 8425 Highway 38.

The two men, Daniel R. Williams and Hung N. Tran, are scheduled on April 6 to move into a Saratoga Drive residence, immediately east of the campground.

Take advantage of this special offer! Your digital subscription will ensure that you receive the most important news of the day from the most trustworthy news source in the area.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, stood in front of the house on Saratoga Drive and said he was looking to obtain a hold on the plan “at least until we figure out a better place that’s not something adjacent to a facility that has thousands of kids at any given time.”

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the county also objected to the location.

“First and foremost, the county is absolutely against this placement, unequivocally,” he said.

Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs announced Tuesday that the village intends to stop the current plan by filing a lawsuit against the Racine County Circuit Court.