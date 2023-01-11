Caledonia to place public safety staffing referendum question on April ballot

CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia has long struggled to hire and retain public safety personnel due to a lack of funding. After trying various solutions to pay for positions within the village’s police and fire departments, with none being successful in the long run, the Village Board has decided to ask voters to help determine the future of public safety.

The Village Board at its meeting Tuesday approved with a 6-1 vote a resolution authorizing a binding referendum on the April election ballots asking to exceed the state imposed levy limit for hiring additional public safety personnel beginning with the 2023 levy, collected in 2024, and on an ongoing basis. Trustee Lee Wishau was the one board member who voted against the resolution.

If the majority of voters bubble in “yes” on ballots on April 4 and the referendum passes, the village will be able to add eight police officers and six fire and rescue personnel per an increased tax levy at a cost to taxpayers of $57 per $100,000 worth of property value. If the majority of voters bubble in “no” and the referendum fails, the village will not be able to raise the tax levy and the police and fire departments would continue to be staffed as outlined in the 2023 budget.

Caledonia’s levy in 2022, collected in 2023, was $16,480,315. Based on the percentage change in equalized value (1.96%) due to new construction less improvements removed, plus new debt service, the total allowable 2023 village tax levy, collected in 2024, would be $17,497,645.

However, to hire and retain sworn first responder personnel, the village is hoping to increase the 2023 tax levy, collected in 2024, by 10.179%, which would increase the village levy by $1,781,000 over the past year’s levy, for a village tax levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward.

The results of the referendum are binding and certified to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. If passed by voters, the village would legally be allowed to keep the tax levy where it currently is, or increase it by any amount up to that maximum allowed amount of $1.78 million.

The village is planning on distributing public education materials about the referendum, including mailing information to residents and posting on the village website. The village also is scheduling listening sessions to provide information and answer questions residents may have.

Addressing a longtime issue

A total of about 20 members of the Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Police Department present during the meeting clapped at the end when the resolution was approved.

Caledonia has 36 full-time sworn police officers, and eight additional police officers are required to maintain existing level of law enforcement services and/or enhance future services, according to village data. The village is to be served in 2023 by 43 full-time fire and rescue personnel, and six additional personnel are required to maintain the existing level of fire and rescue services and/or enhance future services.

The increased costs necessary to add the additional required personnel to support the village’s public safety present and future needs would exceed the village’s maximum allowable levy.

Village Administrator Kathy Kasper noted she’s worked on four village budgets and sworn personnel staffing has been a consistent issue. Police Chief Christopher Botsch added staffing issues had gone on for years before that.

“This has been kind of a recurring theme,” Kasper said. “We finally got to a point in this last budget cycle where it was very clear that we have done all the maneuvering that we can do within the interior budget. We didn't have the capacity to raise taxes to maintain staffing in fire with the SAFER grant and increase staffing the way that we need to in both of these areas.”

The SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant is from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was awarded to the village in March 2020 to hire new firefighters. The approximate $906,680 awarded will run out on March 9, cutting three firefighters.

The village came to the conclusion that the referendum was what was needed to get the village to an adequate staffing level, Kasper said.

The referendum is an exercise for Caledonia residents “to see if this is what they want and if they are willing to pay what needs to be paid to support that proper public safety staffing that we feel that we need in this community,” she said.

Police and fire discussion

One of the areas the CPD is lacking, compared to its peer communities, is officers per 1,000 people in population, Botsch said. Another area is officers per square mileage, and the CPD is the lowest in the area and among peer communities. He added CPD officers are each responsible for 11.5 square miles.

Additionally, call volume has been an issue.

“The board has done an excellent job in terms of listening to our concerns and doing what they can with regard to the budget that exists and has existed for the last several years,” Botsch said. “Our need is greater than our ability to pay at this point in time … A referendum would allow us to get to a number that would allow us to effectively police the Village of Caledonia in a way that our citizens deserve.”

Fire Chief Jeff Henningfeld added the Fire Department has always felt understaffed. Losing three firefighters due to the expiration of the SAFER grant sets the Fire Department back “quite a bit” and is unable to staff a second ambulance at Station No. 12, the department’s busiest firehouse.

The second ambulance responds to numerous calls daily, and without it, ambulances on the western end of the village would have to respond to the calls, Henningfeld said.

Call volume has increased 56% since 2015, and calls to assist geriatrics have gone up 200%.

“These calls are time consuming, taking ambulances out of service, and tie up our resources for other calls, requiring the need for a second ambulance at the station,” Henningfeld said. “The staffing that we are asking for assures us that second ambulance 24/7.”

Village Board discussion

Trustee Fran Martin said it seems like the village is in “a game of chicken” with the state Legislature because village’s safety staffing situation is due to the Legislature’s refusal to increase revenue sharing.

She said she supports the first responders and the village needs more of them, but there’s a problem with the system.

“That's not to say that I'm opposed to the referendum, but it bothers me, the context of it really, really bothers me,” Martin said. “But the citizens have to decide if they're willing to pay for it … if it's a vote ‘no,’ then will the Legislature add a little bit more revenue sharing? We don't know. I don't know. So we're sort of caught in this bind. And it's unfortunate, but that's where we are.”

“I don't think anybody in this room wants to go through a referendum,” Kasper said, addressing the Village Board and other village staff. However, “I don't want to be the community that doesn't do it on principle, and puts our citizens at risk.”

A motion to approve the resolution came from Trustee Tom Weatherston. He said it’s wrong to blame the state Legislature because the village has kept itself under the levy limit for years.

Village President Jim Dobbs said village residents have had their taxes lower than their counterparts for many years, and it’s shown through village-owned infrastructure deficiencies and lack of staffing. He added it’s not ideal to cut a Fire Department ambulance and keep the Police Department understaffed.

“We've done a fantastic job of squeezing the best we can, but we can't squeeze anymore. Done,” Dobbs said. “I don't like to have to do this either. But we all know that we have no other choice.”

Wishau, who voted against the resolution, said he could support increasing the village levy by a maximum of $1 million, but not by $1.78 million — what this referendum is calling for.

“I think we need to take a more incremental approach to this, and that's my thinking,” Wishau said.

