CALEDONIA — The village is getting what is believed to be its first public electric vehicle charging station.

At its meeting June 13, the Caledonia Village Board unanimously approved a building, site and operations plan to construct an electric vehicle charging station in the southeastern portion of the parking lot at Pilot Travel Center, 13712 Northwestern Ave.

Racine County has several public electric vehicle charging stations, but none have been installed in Caledonia so far.

The existing locations include Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Racine; Porcaro Ford, 6001 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; Ziegler Hyundai, 13313 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; Aurora Medical Center, 13250 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; and Citgo Auto Truck Plaza, 611 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville.

More are coming to the City of Racine, as well: Per the Hotel Verdant development agreement with the City of Racine, Hotel Verdant is anticipating installing two vehicle charging stations on Fifth Street. Eight charging stations have already been installed in the Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave.

The location at Pilot is currently used as general parking for the business, but it is to provide four parking stalls for the charging of electrical vehicles.

There will be two electric charging stands. Each stand will have two charging cables. To provide electricity to the site, Pilot Travel Center will be installing a transformer.

“The village is happy to see the first EV charging station within our borders,” Village Administrator Kathy Kasper said. “It will be good addition for the EV infrastructure that is needed to support the use of electric vehicles. It is great to see local businesses be responsive to traveler needs by installing this station.”

‘Safe, reliable EV travel’

Tim Langenkamp, vice president of business development - sustainability for Pilot Company, said the Caledonia Pilot location will join up to 499 other Pilot and Flying J locations making up EV chargers capable of delivering 350 kW, coast to coast.

“Our goal is to enable safe, reliable EV travel across the major highways and corridors in the U.S.,” Langenkamp said. “American highway travelers have been stopping at our travel centers for decades, and we know those who make the switch to an EV don’t need added guesswork on where they can find their next charge.”

The nationwide network of 2,000 fast chargers Pilot is building alongside General Motors and EVgo is aimed at enabling nationwide EV travel.

Langenkamp said the Caledonia EV charging location helps ensure EV drivers in Wisconsin can charge safely and get back on the road more quickly.

“We understand the value our Franksville location provides to its team members, customers and surrounding community, and this charging station will only add to that value,” he said. “Pilot is committed to providing the best experience and service available along American highways, no matter the fueling preferences of our guests.”

