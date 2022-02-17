Caledonia to charge 16 property owners $16K-$142K to pay for sewer/water installed for business park

CALEDONIA — A split Caledonia Village Board voted Monday to require 16 property owners to pay between $16,000 and $142,000 each to cover sewer and water connections put in by the village to service a business park, rather than spreading the costs across all village taxpayers.

Village leaders have argued that the sewer and water connection is a benefit for the 16 property owners on the north side of Four Mile Road, across the street from the 178-acre DeBack Farms Business Park.

The homeowners north of Four Mile Road between Interstate 94 and Highway V have responded by saying the cost of the assessment far outweighs the benefit, and that they never asked for or wanted sewer/water connections in the first place. They are considering banding together and suing the village.

Quote "That sewer and water was put in for the business park, not for us." Darlene Daines, Four Mile Road homeowner

DeBack Farms is owned by We Energies through one of its subsidiaries, Wispark LLC, which under the plan approved Monday is to pay $333,360.68 — less than the combined cost faced by the homeowners.

Darlene Daines owns 31 acres of land north of Four Mile Road, the most out of any of the affected property owners besides Wispark itself. She said the sewer line doesn’t even run through her property. Daines, a retired widow, faces the largest charge of any of the homeowners north of Four Mile: $141,587.47.

“Why am I getting charged for every square inch of my property when most of my property doesn’t even have a sewer line running on it?” Daines said at the board meeting Monday. “That sewer and water was put in for the business park, not for us … you magically want me to come up with 140-some-thousand dollars to pay you? Like, this is ridiculous.”

‘Not looking out for us’

“The Village Board was voted in and are here to protect the citizens, not the commercial industrial business parks of the world. They’re not looking out for us,” Susan Gracyalny, who is expected to pay $88,083.50 for the property she owns with her husband, told a reporter from WDJT-TV (CBS 58).

The village could have spread the costs across all taxpayers in Caledonia, but chose not to.

With a combined $524,726.49 to be paid by the 16 property owners, spreading that money across Caledonia’s approximately 20,000 adult residents — not including the hundreds of businesses and other property owners in the village — would have been $26.24 on average per person.

The village had previously attempted to enforce these costs twice before, in 2019 and 2021, but backed off both times. On Monday, the Village Board voted 4-2 to pass a slightly amended plan.

Several of the homeowners on the north side of Four Mile Road have disliked DeBack Farms since it opened in 2016, citing constant semi-truck traffic on what had been a quiet road.

The vote Trustees Dale Stillman, Kevin Wanggaard, Holly McManus and Lee Wishau voted in favor of the resolution. Village President Jim Dobbs and Trustee Tom Weatherston voted against the resolution. Trustee Fran Martin was excused from the meeting.

Voluntary? Or just delayable?

The village itself is paying for a part of the costs of the project by levying special assessments.

The village was originally asking homeowners to pay anywhere from $31,000 to $156,000. Last July, the village board approved a plan allowing $250,000 to be absorbed by the tax increment district. So, the $250,000 was distributed equally between the 17 total properties, creating a $14,700 reduction in resident bills. Now, the total bills are estimated between $16,000 to almost $142,000.

The water and sewer lines were installed in 2020.

Among the changes put in under the resolution Monday was that the sanitary sewer and water connections can be delayed. Although the village said the connections are “voluntary,” they will be eventually mandated.

The current homeowners are not required to connect to the sewer and water lines now, but if a “triggering event” were to occur — such as selling their home — then they would have to pay.

Village Engineer Tony Bunkelman said, to his knowledge, this is the first time the village has allowed a “voluntary” connection for sanitary sewer.

When the homeowner connects to the system, there would be two options for payment. One option is payment in full within 60 days. The second is a 20-year diminishing payment plan, which means homeowners who pay the village’s demands could pay their $16,000-$142,000 charges across 20 years — equal to an average of $800-$7,100 per year.

Village response

Bunkelman said the sanitary sewer in front of Daines’ home is at a much lower elevation. If she decides to sell the property or it later gets developed, that parcel has access to a 30-inch sanitary sewer that would need to be extended within the boundaries of the parcel by the developer.

The sanitary sewer main and water main project along Four Mile Road is owned and operated by the Village of Caledonia Utility District. Bunkelman said the utility district tests the water consistently.

Village President Jim Dobbs said the area is receiving better drinking water that doesn’t need water softeners, a benefit for the property owners. Additionally, with stronger water pressure, there’s better fire protection, and there may be future developments that need the water.

“It’s not just an industrial park. It’s actually seen as an asset by most people,” Dobbs said of the water service. “I think we think we’re doing a good thing by bringing water service to the western part of our village to have better, safer, higher pressure water.”

He also said property values tend to increase when the home is connected to the village sewer and water.

Dobbs said that, in the past, the village has had similar situations where people were assessed for hooking up sewer and water, such as on Highway V and Highway K. This current proposal for Four Mile Road property owners is “much, much better than those proposals that were happening to other people,” Dobbs said during the meeting.

The reason Dobbs said he voted against the plan Monday was because the Four Mile Road property owners are given the option of connecting to sewer and water, whereas it was mandatory for the property owners on Highway V and K. There also is the difference of the TID absorbing $250,000 of the cost, something that wasn’t offered to the others in the similar situations.

“I struggle with treating people differently,” Dobbs said. “We’ve had a system that we’ve used for decades … and we’re changing that drastically. I can bend a little bit with the voluntary part … but to discount this much for this group of people when we didn’t do it for others, I struggle with.”

Rachel Kubik Reporter