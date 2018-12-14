Why does my dog get licensed?

In Caledonia, dogs have to have a rabies vaccination, among other requirements depending on where the dog lives, its shelter, and its purpose — such as being a service animal or being a farm dog. A dog cannot be licensed until the requirements are met.

Village Clerk Karie Torkilsen said the primary way the village finds out about unlicensed dogs is if the canine runs away and is found by police.