CALEDONIA — Dog owners will get some forgiveness if they miss the deadline to license their dogs, despite at least one Village Board member’s wishes, because of a three-month grace period required by state law.
Every dog owner in Wisconsin must obtain a license for each of their canines that are over 5 months old. In Caledonia, the yearly cost for that license is $15 for spayed/neutered dogs, $25 for dogs that aren’t spayed or neutered, and it’s free if the dog is a service animal. That license is required to be obtained by Dec. 31 of each year, or within one month of the animal being adopted or purchased.
Currently, if a dog is licensed after that deadline in Caledonia, an additional $10 late fee will be charged to the owner immediately.
However, a Wisconsin law passed in 1980 requires municipalities to allow a three-month grace period where dog owners will not be charged a late fee — meaning it is illegal for municipalities to enforce an additional fine until April 1. As such, Caledonia needs to change its local ordinance, which has been in effect in its current iteration since November 2009.
Village Clerk Karie Torkilsen became aware of the village’s improper ordinance at a recent meeting of municipal clerks. After that meeting, she had a new ordinance that aligns with state law drafted, which the village’s Legislative and Licensing Committee recommended approval of on Monday.
Village Trustee Kevin Wanggaard wasn’t happy with the state-required leniency. He believes that municipalities should be allowed to enforce fees to discourage people from being late.
“We’ll have to see if we can get that (the state law) changed, statutorily,” Wanggaard said. “It’s just ridiculous.”
Caledonia’s newly proposed ordinance — which could be approved as soon as the next Village Board meeting, scheduled for Monday — has a $25 fine for every month the dog was unlicensed after the grace period.
Falling in line
This is at least the second time in five months that the village has had to change an ordinance that is out of line with state law.
In August, the village changed its residency requirement for key officials: fire chief, assistant fire chief, police chief, assistant police chief, highway foreman and village administrator.
Before the change, Caledonia had required key officials to live within the municipality’s limits, although that requirement still could’ve been waived by the Village Board.
However, state law requires the minimum residency requirement to be “within 15 miles of the jurisdictional boundaries of the local governmental unit,” a stipulation which the village ordinance now reflects.
Village President Jim Dobbs realized that Caledonia’s residency requirement was improper during the search for a new police chief, which ended with the hiring of Daniel Reilly, who formerly served as deputy chief in Pleasant Prairie. Reilly began his new role in Caledonia in late September.
