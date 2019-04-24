CALEDONIA — As the village continues planning to improve several of its parks, with the focus on Crawford Park, the Village Board has given the go-ahead to apply for grants that could help pay for the planned improvements.
A resolution was unanimously passed April 15. It allows Public Works Director Tom Lazcano to submit an application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for financial aid “that may be available” to the village.
When the board asked about the potential grants, Lazcano said that applying “will only benefit us.”
The most significant of Caledonia's parks plans, in addition to continuing to grow its athletic leagues for youth and adults, is building up Crawford Park. Multiple meetings have been held in recent months discussing the park, during which the prospect of adding a beer garden, dog park, more sports fields and an amphitheater have all been proposed.
Grants, for free? For enjoyment of nonworking time!! Socialists!
