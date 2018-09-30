CALEDONIA — Eight year-old Nahla Gabbey might be making a mess or two at home, but it is all in the name of a good cause.
The third-grader at St. Rita’s School has been making “slime” to sell to her classmates and will be donating the money to support the Caledonia Police Department’s K-9, Louie.
According to her mother Magda Gabbey, the fundraising stemmed from Nahla and her friends constantly making slime, a homemade concoction similar to Putty made of Elmer’s glue, baking soda and contact lens solution. Instructions for making slime can be found on the Elmer’s website, YouTube tutorials and other crafts websites.
After several months, Magda could not keep up with her daughter’s desire to make slime and she came up with the idea to sell slime to her classmates.
“We were thinking of different ways we could use the money when we saw an episode of ‘COPS’ that featured a K-9,” Magda explained. “I immediately thought about Louie and suggested to Nahla that we donate the money to the police.”
Besides Nahla’s enthusiasm to give back to the community, her mother is especially impressed with her daughter’s commitment, creativity and organization. Nahla creates many variations of slime for her classmates, using different colors and additional elements like glitter. She even made 11 batches for one birthday party.
“She handles every step of the process,” said Magda. “She takes pride in the quality of her slime and makes sure that it is perfect. She’s always been naturally creative and organized. I tell her she’s going to have a future in management.”
With so much slime being produced, Magda makes sure that the home operation is clean and efficient.
“We’ve set up a workspace for her so that it doesn’t get everywhere,” she said. “Don’t get it in your carpet; it’s a mess.”
After only a couple of weeks, Nahla has raised over $60 from selling slime. While the Gabbeys do not know when they will donate the money, the Caledonia Police Department appreciate their generosity.
“When we hear about efforts like this in the community, it is a huge morale boost,” said Lt. Gary Larsen, the public information officer for the Caledonia Police Department. “It lets us know that people appreciate the work that we are doing.”
The $60 is just the start for Nahla. Anyone interested in buying a batch of slime can email her family at amazingslimetime@yahoo.com. They charge $2 for approximately 4 oz of freshly made fluffy slime.
