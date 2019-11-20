Caledonia tax rate is going up in 2020, but just by a penny

CALEDONIA — The property tax rate for Village of Caledonia residents will actually be going up by 1 cent per $1,000 of assessed value in 2020, not down by 44 cents as officials previously projected.
In October, the village officials reported that the mill rate for 2020 was expected to be $6.11 per $1,000 of assessed value, or $1,222 on a $200,000 home.
But after the final budget, with a general fund of $15,004,642 and tax levy of $14,985,452, was approved Monday night, the 2020 tax rate will actually be $6.55 per $1,000 of assessed value, $1,310 on a $200,000 home.
This increase comes on top of quickly rising property values. Out of all the municipalities in Racine County, Caledonia saw the biggest jump (on average) in property values with the property assessment for the typical homeowner going up by approximately 17.55%.
Caledonia’s tax rate has been growing consistently over the past decade. In 2012, the mill rate was $5.61 — nearly a full dollar per $1,000 of assessed value lower than where it is now.
Some of the biggest changes in the 2020 budget include:
- Six new firefighters, partially paid for through a federal grant.
- One new police officer at the cost of about $100,000 per year.
- $35,000 for 35 new police body cameras, plus $50,000 to pay for server space to save the recorded footage.
Resident weighs in on budget
Per state law, the public is required to have the opportunity to voice their thoughts, compliments and concerns regarding their municipalities’ yearly budget.
Elected officials and public employees often encourage the public to use that right, to voice their thoughts on how their local government is planning on spending tax dollars. But residents rarely show up.
A survey from Governing.com shows that more than three-fourths of Americans did not a public meeting in the last year, while fewer than one in five contacted elected officials (either in-person, over the phone, online or via email) to express their opinion.
Tom Christensen has been Caledonia’s village administrator since spring 2015. He said that, until Monday night, he had never seen a constituent speak up during a budget hearing for each of the first four budgets he helped put together.
But on Monday, someone actually showed up.
It was Ron Coutts, a former village president and longtime Village Board and Caledonia Town Board member.
“I want to compliment the board,” he said. “With the economy being as it is and all the TIFs (Tax Increment Financing districts), I think you did a good job.”
After Coutts finished making his comments, current Village President Jim Dobbs asked if anyone else would like to speak. Nobody did, at which point Dobbs joked: “Seeing very little interest, I will now call this public portion of this meeting to close,” which was met with laughter from his fellow Village Board members and village staff.
“Thank you for taking interest,” Christensen then said to Coutts. “This is probably one of the most important things the board does all year long — of the many important things they do, this is probably the most important thing — and this is the first time I’ve been here that a citizen bothered to speak up.”
Later Monday evening, the Village Board unanimously approved the 2020 budget.