Caledonia tax rate is going up in 2020, but just by a penny

Resident weighs in on budget

Per state law, the public is required to have the opportunity to voice their thoughts, compliments and concerns regarding their municipalities’ yearly budget.

Elected officials and public employees often encourage the public to use that right, to voice their thoughts on how their local government is planning on spending tax dollars. But residents rarely show up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A survey from Governing.com shows that more than three-fourths of Americans did not a public meeting in the last year, while fewer than one in five contacted elected officials (either in-person, over the phone, online or via email) to express their opinion.

Tom Christensen has been Caledonia’s village administrator since spring 2015. He said that, until Monday night, he had never seen a constituent speak up during a budget hearing for each of the first four budgets he helped put together.

But on Monday, someone actually showed up.

It was Ron Coutts, a former village president and longtime Village Board and Caledonia Town Board member.