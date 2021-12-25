Caledonia spending American Rescue Plan Act dollars on new water tower

CALEDONIA — The village has decided how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act grant dollars: all of its $2.645 million for a new water tower on a portion of the DeBack Farms Business Park property.

At its meeting Monday, the Village Board unanimously approved its Resolution no. 2021-132, authorizing Tax Increment District No. 4 water improvements project to be partially funded with ARPA grant dollars. Village staff is now set to begin the process of studying, designing, permitting, publicly bidding and constructing the project.

Caledonia received the third-biggest amount of money to a Racine County municipality, after Racine and Mount Pleasant. It received $1.322 million in 2021 and is to receive another $1.322 million in 2022 for a total of $2.645 million of ARPA funding through the federal government for purposes outlined in the federal guidance; one of the authorized uses is water infrastructure. The estimated total cost of the project is $3.75 million.

“This is something, that my recollection is, we were talking about putting in any way or the need to put it in,” Trustee Fran Martin said.

The Village of Caledonia previously identified the need to construct an elevated storage tank/water tower in the TID No. 4 area along Adams Road. The municipality in May secured a site for the water tower along Adams Road where it will benefit the TID no. 4 area.

The water tower is to provide and maintain adequate water supply and water pressure for fire suppression systems of the water utility users in the vicinity. ARPA funds must be spent before 2024.

“This would help speed it up; it does take quite some time to put up a water tower,” said Village Engineer Anthony Bunkelman, referring to approving Resolution no. 2021-132. “They just can’t build it and permit it overnight. It just takes us time to get through EPA, DNR and whatnot to go through that permitting process. We’re requesting that we start now on that so that we don’t miss the window to spend these funds.”

