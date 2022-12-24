Caledonia soon-to-be cop graduates from Gateway

CALEDONIA — Soon-to-be Caledonia Police Department Officer Kelsey Burnside, who received her badge from the CPD in August, recently graduated from the Kenosha Gateway Technical College law enforcement academy.

This marks the end of this part of her classroom education and the start of an intensive multi-week field training program. Burnside will be paired with another third-shift officer on Sunday, Dec. 25, which was her choice, reported Sgt. Jim Gardiner.

“Welcome to the fun!” Gardiner wrote in a social media post Thursday.

Burnside previously worked at the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. She has a bachelor’s degree in forensic chemistry and law enforcement and justice administration and her master’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University.

