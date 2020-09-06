Caledonia sets up complaint form for quarry, starts releasing blasting reports

CALEDONIA — After hearing complaints from residents on-and-off again for years about blasting in the quarry at the corner of Three Mile Road and Charles Street, the Village of Caledonia has set up a complaint form and begun publishing blasting data related to the quarry.
Residents who live near the quarry have long blamed its operators — Waukesha-based Payne & Dolan, since 2013 — for dust, noise and weakened building foundations. Payne & Dolan has replied by saying that its blasting has always been within legal limits, and that it even has four seismographs set up even though it is legally required to only have one.
However, Payne & Dolan did not have a formal complaint process for when those allegations are made, although the City of Franklin in Milwaukee County has one set up for the Payne & Dolan quarry within its limits.
In July, the Caledonia Planning Commission started entertaining the idea of having a similar form set up for village residents.
Now, the complaint form is available on the village’s website at caledonia-wi.gov/quarry-and-blasting-information. On it, residents can submit concerns regarding blasting, dust, noise, truck traffic, road conditions and odor and can also report severity of blasts they heard and felt.
Each complaint is to be handled by the village’s Public Works Department with a copy of each complaint being forwarded to Payne & Dolan, although the copy forwarded to the operator will have the identity of the complainant concealed.
Also on that webpage, monthly blasting summaries are available, showing the data Payne & Dolan recorded regarding the dates, times and locations of blasts; the “Peak Particle Velocity” (measuring ground vibrations) of each blast; noise recordings; velocity of particle launched into the air; and other data.
The August summary indicates that all “ground vibrations” and “airblasts” were within state and local limits.
Other contacts
Payne & Dolan said that it “encourages persons with questions or complaints about the quarry to contact them, directly via email at RacineQuarry@payneanddolan.com or via phone at (262) 859-3261.”
The State of Wisconsin does not have a quarry complaint process, although concerns can still be shared with state regulators. According to the Village of Caledonia, those with “air quality and dust related questions, concerns, or complaints can be directed to Mr. Craig Stemler, Air Management Engineer at the Department of Natural Resources, at 920-303-5422, Craig.Stemler@Wisconsin.gov or via an anonymous hotline (1-800-847-9367) or via online forms found at dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav.
Those with “blasting related questions, concerns, or complaints can be directed to Mr. Patrick Murphy, Mine Safety Specialist, at the Department of Safety and Professional Services, at 414-852-3648.”
Residents had been expecting the life of the quarry to expire before the end of the decade. But in summer 2018, a split vote of the Caledonia Village Board approved an expansion of the quarry (and an accompanying rerouting of Charles Street) that will allow it to continue being mined for at least another 40 years.
