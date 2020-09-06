Caledonia sets up complaint form for quarry, starts releasing blasting reports

Now, the complaint form is available on the village’s website at caledonia-wi.gov/quarry-and-blasting-information. On it, residents can submit concerns regarding blasting, dust, noise, truck traffic, road conditions and odor and can also report severity of blasts they heard and felt.

Each complaint is to be handled by the village’s Public Works Department with a copy of each complaint being forwarded to Payne & Dolan, although the copy forwarded to the operator will have the identity of the complainant concealed.

Also on that webpage, monthly blasting summaries are available, showing the data Payne & Dolan recorded regarding the dates, times and locations of blasts; the “Peak Particle Velocity” (measuring ground vibrations) of each blast; noise recordings; velocity of particle launched into the air; and other data.

The August summary indicates that all “ground vibrations” and “airblasts” were within state and local limits.

Other contacts