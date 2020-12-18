Caledonia seeking applicants for new village clerk, which likely won't be an elected position much longer

CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia is seeking applicants to be its village clerk.
Caledonia was one of only a few area cities/villages/towns that still elected its clerk, which is more typically an appointed position nowadays. The Village Board, on Dec. 7, initiated the process to update the village’s “Charter Ordinance” to make its clerk appointed as well.
Current Village Clerk Karie Pope defeated incumbent Racine County Register of Deeds Connie Cobb Madsen in the Nov. 3 election and thus will be leaving the post.
Those who wish to apply to the position are instructed to send a cover letter and resume with references to Human Services Director Toni Muise, with the address of Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. Materials can also be sent via email to tmuise@caledonia-wi.gov.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 8. The job posting (bit.ly/2LyoqSF) was published online Dec. 8.
Requirements for the post, according to the job posting, include at least three years of experience in municipal government and knowledge of Wisconsin’s Open Meetings Act, Open Records Act, election requirements and initiative petition requirements.
The Village Board agreed that the proposed salary range for the job should be $63,525.69 to $82,583.40, along with a full package of benefits.
