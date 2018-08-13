Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Village of Caledonia news

CALEDONIA — The village is in the process of updating its ordinances after Village President Jim Dobbs realized that its residency rules for some employees were more strict than state law allows.

Caledonia’s ordinances require its key officials (fire chief, assistant fire chief, police chief, assistant police chief, highway foreman and village administrator) to live within the municipality. However, the strictest residency requirement allowed by the State of Wisconsin is “within 15 miles of the jurisdictional boundaries of the local governmental unit.”

Within Caledonia’s Municipal Code of Ordinances, the Village Board is currently able to waive the residency requirement if “the best interests of the village will be served by the employment of a non-resident person who is particularly well-qualified for the position.”

Either way, Dobbs still wants to see the ordinance fixed.

“I became aware recently that our ordinance is not in line with state law, where we are more strict than we can be,” Dobbs said at the Aug. 6 Village Board meeting.

A discussion on changing the ordinance is scheduled to take place during the Legislative/Licensing Committee meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

Discovered during chief recruiting

The error was realized during the village’s search for a new chief of police after Daniel Warren retired in May. When applicants inquired about a residency requirement, the discrepancy became apparent.

The search for a replacement began in June and applications closed July 2, with the first interviews being conducted during the final week of July. More interviews are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday of this week.

Capt. Brian Wall has been acting as the interim police chief since Warren’s retirement.

