CALEDONIA — The village is in the process of updating its ordinances after Village President Jim Dobbs realized that its residency rules for some employees were more strict than state law allows.
Caledonia’s ordinances require its key officials (fire chief, assistant fire chief, police chief, assistant police chief, highway foreman and village administrator) to live within the municipality. However, the strictest residency requirement allowed by the State of Wisconsin is “within 15 miles of the jurisdictional boundaries of the local governmental unit.”
Within Caledonia’s Municipal Code of Ordinances, the Village Board is currently able to waive the residency requirement if “the best interests of the village will be served by the employment of a non-resident person who is particularly well-qualified for the position.”
Either way, Dobbs still wants to see the ordinance fixed.
“I became aware recently that our ordinance is not in line with state law, where we are more strict than we can be,” Dobbs said at the Aug. 6 Village Board meeting.
A discussion on changing the ordinance is scheduled to take place during the Legislative/Licensing Committee meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
Discovered during chief recruiting
The error was realized during the village’s search for a new chief of police after Daniel Warren retired in May. When applicants inquired about a residency requirement, the discrepancy became apparent.
The search for a replacement began in June and applications closed July 2, with the first interviews being conducted during the final week of July. More interviews are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday of this week.
Capt. Brian Wall has been acting as the interim police chief since Warren’s retirement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
So guys what does this article have to do with the fire dept?
How long ago was Act10 now? I can't believe they are getting to this now. Where is the leadership? Village Administrator = dullard! Village Board president = dullard!
Bob Stedman the Chief of the South Shore Fire Department lives and hour away in Waukesha. Every time he cuts staffing and closed a fire station it doesn't effect him or his family. Pretty easy making these cuts to public safety living an hour away!
Go back to grilling the firehouse brats and washing your car before you hurt yourself!
And taking care of their side business!!
dong show.........why is this pertinent to Caledonia. Just another forum for you to bash the chief. Are you sure you're not grit's kid???????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.