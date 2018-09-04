CALEDONIA — After lengthy debate Tuesday evening, the Caledonia Village Board approved expanding the Payne & Dolan quarry.
The action was taken by a 5-2 vote on two ordinances: one allowing an amendment to the village’s comprehensive land-use plan; and one that approved rezoning 31 acres for quarrying.
The quarry, at 1501 Three Mile Road, would have to be closed within five years if it were not allowed to expand, according to Payne & Dolan. Now that the expansion is approved, quarrying can continue for another half-century.
The company, which has operated the quarry since purchasing it from Vulcan Materials in 2013, offered the idea of turning the expanded quarry into a lake and park after its resources have been fully consumed, although no promises to turn it into a natural area have been made by Payne & Dolan or the village.
The area that Payne & Dolan is now allowed to expand into is already owned by the Waukesha-based company, although it has been zoned for residential use and has been being used as farmland.
Payne & Dolan promised to pay for a protective berm, or grassy hill 10 to 14 feet tall, at the edge of the quarry, in an attempt to protect homes and passersby from noise and debris.
Point/counterpoint
Trustees Jay Benkowski and Fran Martin, who voted against the quarry expansion, both repeated the question, “What is the benefit to Caledonia?” if the quarry is expanded, and both were displeased by the answers they received.
“Everyone in this county will benefit from cheaper stone,” Village President Jim Dobbs said during the meeting. “It’s a needed commodity. This is where God put it. … Things change.”
Martin claimed the village would lose millions of dollars if the land is used for a quarry instead of being used for housing. Dobbs said there was no evidence that leaving the land zoned for housing would actually generate revenue for the area.
Benkowski offered the idea of incorporating “quid pro quo” legislation into the ordinances to require Payne & Dolan to pay the village compensation for tax revenue that could have been made from housing. The proposition was shot down by several board members and Village Attorney Elaine Ekes, who said the village isn’t allowed to do that under its own ordinances.
“It seems perverse to me for people to believe in a land-use plan and then not follow it,” Martin said.
Trustee Lee Wishau, who voted in favor of the proposal along with trustees Kevin Wanggaard, Dale Stillman, Dave Prott and Dobbs, cited a phrase from the land-use plan that said the area could be repurposed if the stone beneath the residential zone became more valuable.
In regard to reclaiming the quarry in 40-plus years, Martin wanted to make sure that, when the area is reclaimed, it is turned into a well-maintained park and doesn’t fall into disrepair like Quarry Lake which was closed and partially drained earlier this summer. The water quality is considered unsafe and is being reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“We need to build something in now that’s going to safeguard our children and grandchildren,” Martin said. “(Quarry Lake) became a bit of a scum hole.”
“A 23-acre pond to a 100-something-acre quarry lake is drastically different,” Payne & Dolan Vice President Brian Endres said. “We don’t have farm fields feeding in (chemicals).”
Endres said the quarry will end up being 260 feet deep and would be filled with groundwater when it is eventually retired. Filling the quarry with water would take about 10 years, he estimated, citing information he has been given by hired hydrologists.
“It’s almost like a spring-fed lake,” Endres added.
Push-back
Last week when the Caledonia Planning Commission approved for the quarry-expansion ordinance to be moved on to the board, there were nearly 100 people in attendance, most of whom were vocally opposed to expansion. Tuesday, there were only about 20, six of whom were representatives of Payne & Dolan. Four people spoke against approving the ordinances.
Racine resident Jerry Hooyman has been at many of the meetings, opposing the quarry expansion. He was at Tuesday’s as well but had given up hope and didn’t make public comment.
“This is how the government is nowadays,” he told The Journal Times. “They don’t listen to the citizens.”
When board members said they weren’t shown enough information about how property values would be negatively affected if the quarry were expanded, Hooyman remarked from the audience, “I provided that,” referring to case studies he’d sent to both the board and media outlets over the last few months
Dobbs said that he felt many of the studies provided were “skewed,” while Martin said they helped her decide to vote against the expansion.
Delay attempt
Before voting Tuesday, Martin motioned to table the ordinances until transcripts from the Caledonia Planning Commission meeting became available, since a court reporter had been hired but hadn’t yet released the text of everything said at the meeting.
The motion failed by a 5-2 vote, with Martin and Benkowski voting to table.
