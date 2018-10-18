CALEDONIA — A line extended out the door and along the sidewalk at the George Webb restaurant in Caledonia Thursday, as hungry Brewers fans waited to get free burgers in celebration of their team’s 12-game winning streak.
That streak ended on Saturday when the Brewers lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in game two of the National League Championship Series.
The George Webb 12-game winning streak prediction has been around for decades but only once, in 1987, has the local restaurant chain had to pay it out.
This time dozens of customers lined up outside the George Webb on 4555 Douglas Ave., before 2 p.m. waiting to get their free burger.
Inside the diner, patrons lined the walls waiting for burgers and other items from the limited menu being served during the free-burger period, from 2-6 p.m. Workers stood in a line of three at the grill, working together to cook the burgers, place them on the buns and wrap them.
After being handed their burgers, some customers ordered discounted food off of a special limited menu.
Some waiting in line were excited to celebrate the winning streak with a burger.
“I wasn’t sure if I’d see this again in my lifetime,” said Bill Apmann of Caledonia.
Apmann missed the free burgers the last time the Brewers had a 12-game winning streak in 1987. But he did attend one of the first games in the winning streak that year, at Milwaukee County Stadium.
He said he hopes the burger buzz this time around propels the Brewers to the World Series.
Racine resident Ken Edmonston brought his 17-year-old son, Horlick High School student Dominic Edmonston, along to take part in the tradition at George Webb on Thursday.
“It’s awesome,” Ken Edmonston said. “For me it’s a piece of history.”
He said it wasn’t as much about the burgers as it was about the tradition.
“Hopefully, they’ll be able to do it many more times,” he said of the winning streak.
Holding their own
At about 3 p.m., George Webb server and cook Katie Ribar said things at the Caledonia restaurant had gone fairly smoothly, although the kitchen workers were in constant motion.
Ribar said there had been a steady flow of customers coming in since the give-away began at 2 p.m., and there was a line even before that.
George Webb handed out free vouchers on Thursday to those who didn’t want to or didn’t have time to wait in line.
George Webb restaurants have been serving Wisconsin customers since 1948.
The Brewers face the Dodgers at 7:39 tonight at Miller Park in Game 6 of the NLCS.
