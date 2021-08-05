CALEDONIA — A Wednesday meeting at the Caledonia Village Hall drew a crowd of about 150 people, all interested in hearing about, asking questions about or expressing opinions about one topic: The county’s planned Youth Development and Care Center, a juvenile detention facility, that could be built in the village.

“The purpose of this meeting tonight is to hear your opinions, hear your concerns, and, of course, answer questions,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said at the opening of the meeting.

Racine County has proposed two locations for the $43 million Racine County Youth, Development and Care Center. The first location is a 2-acre spot in the City of Racine, at the former Brannum Lumber property on Taylor Avenue across from the county’s Dennis Kornwolf Service Center. The Racine City Council strongly opposes that locations.

The second location proposed is the northeast corner of Batten International Airport, along Three Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia. The facility would rest within a nearly 29-acre parcel with a large pond and wooded area, but that spot has not been well received by nearby residents.

The proposed mental health-focused center would replace the existing facility on the fourth floor of the Kornwolf Center and would serve a maximum of 48 youths from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties.

Caledonia officials, including trustees, the village president, county officials, including county supervisors, the county executive and Caledonia Police leaders were present alongside residents Wednesday. The meeting lasted approximately 3 1/2 hours and became heated at times.

“This, I feel, is a jewel of Racine County, along the lakefront here,” said Patricia Hurley, who said she has lived in Caledonia for 18 years. “And now you want to put a prison 5 minutes from my house? … My vote is no, not in my neighborhood.”

Michael Lanzdorf, Racine County corporation counsel, said the well-being of the youths that would be placed in the facility should be placed at the forefront of the discussion, as they are “vitally important.”

“That’s the children of Racine County, its families in crisis, youth in crisis ... too often, the juvenile justice system looks at getting rid of a problem as opposed to truly solving it.”

District 10 Supervisor Kelly Kruse, who was at the meeting and whose district includes the land proposed as a site for the facility, said she firmly believes that as a supervisor, she must listen to her constituents.

“I am truly grateful for the robust community engagement, comments and questions on Wednesday night, and I will take them all into consideration when I cast my vote.”

Following are some of the questions asked or addressed at the meeting, and the officials’ responses.

Has building on the Caledonia location already been decided?Lanzdorf: The answer is no. While the County Board has authorized the construction of this facility, has authorized the acceptance of the state grant dollars … we can’t just, as a group of us, decide that and move forward because the County Board, the legislative body, needs to weigh in on it. This has not been a few weeks’ process. This has not been a few months’ process. This has been a multi-year process where we have left no stone unturned of potential locations throughout every corner of the county, and no site is perfect.

Will this facility affect my property values?

Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs: I do not envision this $40 million building, which no one will really see, affecting any property values in Caledonia.

How much would it cost the county to update its current facility?

Delagrave: That’s something we did look at, and that $40 million wouldn’t be close, though. We’re on the Human Services building, it’s 120 beds, steel, cinderblock facility. There’s no outdoor area, as well, and there’s no outdoor space, so we’d have to put that outdoor area on the roof of our facility. It’s needing elevators. We looked at that, and it wouldn’t be close to being able to cover that cost.

How secure is this facility going to be?

Lanzdorf: A lot of us here, when you think of a secure facility, you may think of barbed wire, tall fences, shards of glass, guard towers. None of that will be part of this facility. The outdoor recreational space is located within, so that the exterior walls, that serves as the secure perimeter. That’s what we’ve seen in some of the other facilities in the Kansas City area, and that we can successfully do here.

Will this facility put my safety at risk? Dobbs: I do not see safety being an issue with this. For our facility we have, have you ever had any issues of any of the people escaping, doing anything wrong, in the immediate area?

How many children in the facility are going to be from Caledonia?

Delagrave: Most of the children are from the City of Racine, but there are also kids from the Village of Waterford, there are also kids from Mount Pleasant. There are also kids from Caledonia that have utilized our current facility as well.

Why is the City of Racine against having the facility in the city?

Delagrave: I’ve learned a long time ago not to put words in the city’s mouth … but one of the biggest issues we have with that project is the environmental cleanup that needs to happen there. It’s about a $5 million environmental cleanup. We want to try to use our allotment of funds into the building, not infrastructure, not cost of the land and not environmentally cleaning up a site.

Lanzdorf: When we did the soil borings and the geotechnical testing (in Racine), we learned more about what’s underneath that soil. We’ve learned that it’s basically old building rubble that they ground up, left there and covered up. And so it cannot support a facility like this, even just a single story in most areas, or two stories in other areas, it simply would not support that … We’ve asked to see if the state would provide additional monies to the county to cover those costs. And the answer is no, $40 million is the maximum amount that the county could recover through this grant program.

Does the Village of Caledonia or Racine County decide a final say in the project? What is the process?

Lanzdorf: This is the first step, hearing questions and concerns that will inform what steps, if any, follow. We would anticipate that at (a County Board meeting scheduled for Aug. 24) we would go before our Executive Committee and present this option. Then, at that date, a resolution would be introduced, but no final action would be taken. That at the next County Board, at the very earliest (on Sept. 14), that’s the earliest date at which a resolution could be put to a vote for final authorization by the County Board.

Dobbs: If this does come further from the county to us, we would go before the Planning Commission, there would be a public hearing, and everybody would get a chance to speak their opinion about the possible result. Then it would go before the board and the board members would then have a chance to weigh in.

