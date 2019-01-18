CALEDONIA — Village of Caledonia officials are asking voters to double check what ward they live in before voting in the Feb. 19 spring primary.
The only seat on the ballot for the spring primary in the Village of Caledonia will be for Unified School Board District 9. Only residents in District 9 will be eligible to vote.
More information can be found on the Caledonia website caledoniawi.com or by calling the village hall at 262-835-4451.
