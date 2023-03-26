CALEDONIA — For existing Caledonia residents or Caledonia-hopeful residents, plenty of new options for homes will become available during the next several years.
On the eastern side of Racine County, several residential developments are in the works, including Water’s Edge condominiums, Briarwood condominiums, The Glen at Water’s Edge single-family homes and more Bluffside Estates.
“New residential development provides more housing choices for our current and future residents,” said Village Administrator Kathy Kasper. “Generally, more residential development is followed by commercial choices that will benefit the entire community.”
Village Trustee Tom Weatherston, who is anticipated to take over as president after running unopposed for the seat this April 4 election, said even though he has not heard of many people wanting to relocate to Caledonia, the suburbs in the southeastern Wisconsin region are growing rapidly and the village providing more housing options allows for people to move to the area.
People are also reading…
He highlighted developments that have walking trails planned.
A walking trail that is slated to run along the lakefront in the Water’s Edge Condominiums development continues to the west to the Five Mile Road development, which is “very nice,” Weatherston said.
Water’s Edge Condominiums
These buildings are to be located on 20.1 acres at the former Olympia Brown School/R.E.A.L. School and former Western Publishing Co. Creative Center. The latter has been vacant since the mid-1990s.
The project is led by West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management Inc., under the limited liability company CCM-Caledonia.
The developer intends to construct 175 units, reduced from an original number of 280. The units are to be sold as condominiums and townhomes located at addresses including 5915, 5919 and 5945 Waters Edge Road.
“That’s a great development and we’re really glad to see that happen,” Weatherston said.
Two-story townhomes are to be perched at the northeast corner of the site. An open/green space is slated for the center of the development.
West of the conservancy, there are additional townhomes on the right side of the roadway.
The villas along Waters Edge Road are fourplexes. Most units will have two bedrooms, but there will be one-bedroom and three-bedroom units as well.
The projected end date for the project originally was 2027, but construction has not yet commenced.
Cardinal Capital Management is taking reservations for condos. Building construction will occur when a tower has been 50% reserved.
“The Water’s Edge development is the most exciting one in my mind as it provides a type of housing stock that we don’t currently have in this area,” Kasper said. “It will provide a unique, high rise condo environment with spectacular lakefront views and excellent amenities such as a pool, walking paths, green space and sport courts.”
The Glen at Water’s Edge
Sussex-based Cornerstone Development of Southeast Wisconsin LLC is leading development for parcels located in Tax Incremental District No. 5, west of Waters Edge Road/Erie Street.
These properties were formerly a doctor’s office and the Western Publishing Company parking lot. The development totals 18.5 acres and is to be named “The Glen at Water’s Edge.”
This development is across the street from the Water’s Edge Condominium development.
Cornerstone Development is constructing 30 single-family homes, which will range from about 1,600 to 2,600 square feet, not including lower levels. The average lot size is estimated to be 12,000 square feet.
A three-acre park is to be located near the central part of The Glen at Water’s Edge development along with a walking trail. The park will contain a pond and a fountain, both of which are outlots of the subdivision and are privately owned.
Homes are estimated to sell for $400,000-$500,000 and were originally expected to be fully completed by 2024 or 2025, but now are expected by 2029 or 2033 because the builder anticipates 3-5 homes per year to be constructed, according to Kasper.
“That would be 6-10 years for completion, once they finalize plat,” Kasper said. “Construction of infrastructure and roadway may be completed within this timeframe.”
Briarwood Condominiums
The Briarwood Condominium development is located next to LifeSport Tennis Club at 5100 Briarwood Lane.
This development replaces the site of the former Point West Racquet Club, which closed in 1998. The LifeSport Tennis Club still sits directly east of the property.
The Briarwood Condominium Homes, 15 buildings consisting of 30 duplex condominium units just north of Four Mile Road, is being led by Mount Pleasant-based housing development company Newport Development Corp.
The development already contains a single looped private road which is an extension of the pre-existing Candlelight Drive. The property is bordered on the north, west and south by single-family properties.
The homes have been in the works for 17 years and were on the market as of fall 2022. Units are still for sale.
Bluffside Estates
The Bluffside Estates subdivision is expanding by 19 lots.
The development agreement is between the Village of Caledonia, Caledonia Sewer Utility District, Caledonia Water Utility District, Tri City National Bank, Earth X, LLC and Bluffside Estates, LLC.
Bluffside Estates LLC already has about 28 existing lots. The new Bluffside estates will be placed on existing unplatted land along Bluffside Drive, Park Ridge Drive and Old Orchard Boulevard.
There will be three new lots on Bluffside Drive, nine new lots on Park Ridge Drive and five new lots on Old Orchard Boulevard. Two lots will back up to Four Mile Road, but will face and have access from Park Ridge Drive.
Construction has begun on the sewer, water main and storm sewer infrastructure for the additional lots. A storm water pond is in progress of being constructed as well, Kasper said.
No exact completion date is known at this time for the development.
“The village has notified the developer and consulting engineer in charge of inspection regarding any and all erosion control issues,” Kasper said. “To our knowledge, these have largely been addressed.”
Newly constructed houses you can buy in Racine County
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $340,000
THIS AFFORDABLE NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH A TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE COULD BE YOUR NEW HOME! GET IN NOW AND MAKE SOME CHOICES TO MAKE IT YOUR VERY OWN CUSTOM HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS WHAT THIS HOME IS ABOUT. KITCHEN OFFERS A PANTRY FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WILL BE INSTALLED FOR DURABILITY. PRIMARY BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. LARGE MUD ROOM WITH BENCH AND CUBBIES SHARED WITH FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. BASEMENT WILL HAVE EGRESS WINDOW FOR EASY EXPANSION AND A THIRD BATH WILL BE STUBBED IN. HOME WILL COME WITH A ONE YEAR BUILDERS WARRANTY. IT IS PART OF AN HOA WITH DUES BEING $150YR.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $419,900
Stunning three-bedroom contemporary-ranch in desirable Prairie Pathways subdivision in Caledonia! This Sterling floor plan features an impressive great room & combined kitchen/dinette w/ kitchen island and cathedral ceiling. The split-bedroom design offers two-bedrooms & a bathroom up front & a spacious master bedroom suite at the back. The master bath boasts Kohler/Sterling fixtures, tall vanity and walk-in closet. Includes bathroom stub in the basement as well as egress window.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $419,900
Contemporary ranch, new construction located in very desirable Prairie Pathways in Caledonia. This three bedroom, two bath Willow model features a vaulted ceiling in dinette, kitchen & great room. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops and pantry cabinet. Spacious master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet. A two-car garage, and Kohler/Sterling fixtures complete this beautiful new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $399,900
GIFFORD DISTRICT!! This is your opportunity to own an ''almost new'' Newport built ranch in the Prairie Pathways subdivision that is just 1.5 years old. Inside you'll enjoy the open floor plan with split bedroom design with the master suite on the opposite end of the house for extra privacy. Luxury vinyl plank and carpet grace the floors, quartz countertops make the kitchen modern and sleek. No hardware in kitchen allows you to put the finishing touches on your new home and make it your own! Enjoy Kohler/Sterling sinks, a double sink vanity, and walk in closet in the master suite. Plus, there's a new large patio out back. Property backs up to a field to enjoy open space! Egress windows in basement to add on more living space!
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $345,000
Affordable NEW Construction is at your fingertips. This three bedroom two bath home is speculated to be ready for move in, Mid to end June. Granite counter tops will be installed throughout. Primary bedroom will has an 8x5 WIC . First floor laundry. In addition to the Egress window there will be a bathroom stubbed in the basement ready for expansion. Bring your buyer now and they can make some choices as to what goes into their new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $549,900
Striking new construction ranch home in the very desirable the Estates of Canopy Hill in Union Grove. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3-bedroom, 3 car garage, 2 bath home. This home has maple cabinets, and poplar trim and interior doors. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a huge master closet! Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. Striking box ceiling with crown molding in both the great room and in the master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $528,900
Beautiful, new construction contemporary ranch with lookout basement in the Estates at Canopy Hill subdivision in Union Grove. The Rebecca ranch home is a split-bedroom home that features two bedrooms and a bath at the front of the home and a large master suite in the back. Immediately upon entry you will feel the openness of the expansive great room with box ceiling, kitchen with large island, corner pantry and dinette with vaulted ceiling. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet, a box ceiling in the bedroom as well as a master bath with a tall vanity. Stunning quartz countertops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $516,900
Beautiful, new construction contemporary ranch in Christina Estates subdivision in Mt. Pleasant. The Rebecca ranch home is a split-bedroom home that features two bedrooms and a bath at the front of the home and a large master suite in the back. Immediately upon entry you will feel the openness of the expansive great room with box ceiling, kitchen with large island, corner pantry and dinette with vaulted ceiling. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet, a box ceiling in the bedroom as well as a master bath with a tall vanity. Stunning quartz countertops throughout home.
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $583,900
The Fleming is a 2-story home plan with 4 beds, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage with forward storage. Immediately upon entering the home is a den/office to your right and an open dining room to your left. Luxury vinyl plank runs from the foyer, throughout the great room, dining room, dinette and kitchen. 1st floor powder room. Natural gas fireplace in the great room. Kitchen features large pantry cabinet wall, kitchen island, and quartz countertops . Master bedroom and additional three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath has double sinks, tall vanity and ceramic tile flooring and shower walls.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $576,900
Beautiful new construction two story home in progress in the Estates of Canopy Hill in Union Grove! The Baylee 2 story is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage home plan. Upon entering the home, there is a convenient flex room/den just off of the foyer. Open concept great room, dinette and kitchen. Kitchen features maple cabinets, and a huge walk-in pantry. Off the kitchen is a pocket office, a terrific place to use as a home office, to pay bills or for schoolwork. Spacious mudroom with drop zone, cabinets, bench & closet. Master suite has box ceiling with crown molding, tall vanity, ceramic tile shower, free standing tub and enormous closet. Upstairs laundry room, too!