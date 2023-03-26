CALEDONIA — For existing Caledonia residents or Caledonia-hopeful residents, plenty of new options for homes will become available during the next several years.

On the eastern side of Racine County, several residential developments are in the works, including Water’s Edge condominiums, Briarwood condominiums, The Glen at Water’s Edge single-family homes and more Bluffside Estates.

“New residential development provides more housing choices for our current and future residents,” said Village Administrator Kathy Kasper. “Generally, more residential development is followed by commercial choices that will benefit the entire community.”

Village Trustee Tom Weatherston, who is anticipated to take over as president after running unopposed for the seat this April 4 election, said even though he has not heard of many people wanting to relocate to Caledonia, the suburbs in the southeastern Wisconsin region are growing rapidly and the village providing more housing options allows for people to move to the area.

He highlighted developments that have walking trails planned.

A walking trail that is slated to run along the lakefront in the Water’s Edge Condominiums development continues to the west to the Five Mile Road development, which is “very nice,” Weatherston said.

Water’s Edge Condominiums

These buildings are to be located on 20.1 acres at the former Olympia Brown School/R.E.A.L. School and former Western Publishing Co. Creative Center. The latter has been vacant since the mid-1990s.

The project is led by West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management Inc., under the limited liability company CCM-Caledonia.

The developer intends to construct 175 units, reduced from an original number of 280. The units are to be sold as condominiums and townhomes located at addresses including 5915, 5919 and 5945 Waters Edge Road.

“That’s a great development and we’re really glad to see that happen,” Weatherston said.

Two-story townhomes are to be perched at the northeast corner of the site. An open/green space is slated for the center of the development.

West of the conservancy, there are additional townhomes on the right side of the roadway.

The villas along Waters Edge Road are fourplexes. Most units will have two bedrooms, but there will be one-bedroom and three-bedroom units as well.

The projected end date for the project originally was 2027, but construction has not yet commenced.

Cardinal Capital Management is taking reservations for condos. Building construction will occur when a tower has been 50% reserved.

“The Water’s Edge development is the most exciting one in my mind as it provides a type of housing stock that we don’t currently have in this area,” Kasper said. “It will provide a unique, high rise condo environment with spectacular lakefront views and excellent amenities such as a pool, walking paths, green space and sport courts.”

The Glen at Water’s Edge

Sussex-based Cornerstone Development of Southeast Wisconsin LLC is leading development for parcels located in Tax Incremental District No. 5, west of Waters Edge Road/Erie Street.

These properties were formerly a doctor’s office and the Western Publishing Company parking lot. The development totals 18.5 acres and is to be named “The Glen at Water’s Edge.”

This development is across the street from the Water’s Edge Condominium development.

Cornerstone Development is constructing 30 single-family homes, which will range from about 1,600 to 2,600 square feet, not including lower levels. The average lot size is estimated to be 12,000 square feet.

A three-acre park is to be located near the central part of The Glen at Water’s Edge development along with a walking trail. The park will contain a pond and a fountain, both of which are outlots of the subdivision and are privately owned.

Homes are estimated to sell for $400,000-$500,000 and were originally expected to be fully completed by 2024 or 2025, but now are expected by 2029 or 2033 because the builder anticipates 3-5 homes per year to be constructed, according to Kasper.

“That would be 6-10 years for completion, once they finalize plat,” Kasper said. “Construction of infrastructure and roadway may be completed within this timeframe.”

Briarwood Condominiums

The Briarwood Condominium development is located next to LifeSport Tennis Club at 5100 Briarwood Lane.

This development replaces the site of the former Point West Racquet Club, which closed in 1998. The LifeSport Tennis Club still sits directly east of the property.

The Briarwood Condominium Homes, 15 buildings consisting of 30 duplex condominium units just north of Four Mile Road, is being led by Mount Pleasant-based housing development company Newport Development Corp.

The development already contains a single looped private road which is an extension of the pre-existing Candlelight Drive. The property is bordered on the north, west and south by single-family properties.

The homes have been in the works for 17 years and were on the market as of fall 2022. Units are still for sale.

Bluffside Estates

The Bluffside Estates subdivision is expanding by 19 lots.

The development agreement is between the Village of Caledonia, Caledonia Sewer Utility District, Caledonia Water Utility District, Tri City National Bank, Earth X, LLC and Bluffside Estates, LLC.

Bluffside Estates LLC already has about 28 existing lots. The new Bluffside estates will be placed on existing unplatted land along Bluffside Drive, Park Ridge Drive and Old Orchard Boulevard.

There will be three new lots on Bluffside Drive, nine new lots on Park Ridge Drive and five new lots on Old Orchard Boulevard. Two lots will back up to Four Mile Road, but will face and have access from Park Ridge Drive.

Construction has begun on the sewer, water main and storm sewer infrastructure for the additional lots. A storm water pond is in progress of being constructed as well, Kasper said.

No exact completion date is known at this time for the development.

“The village has notified the developer and consulting engineer in charge of inspection regarding any and all erosion control issues,” Kasper said. “To our knowledge, these have largely been addressed.”