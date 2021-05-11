Caledonia resident takes 1st place in national bagpipe competition

CALEDONIA — Like many children starting a new sport, hobby or other activity, Caledonia resident Clayton Nelson was 11 when his parents had the idea he should play a particular instrument.
The instrument is not as common as the piano or guitar. The instrument is the bagpipes — and Nelson has since fallen in love with it.
“I found out that it was a ton of fun, so I just kept going and continued on,” Nelson said, noting he especially enjoys competing and it helps him improve his playing, build up his confidence and talent.
The competition aspect has served him well. Nelson, who is considered a “cadet pipe major” was announced winner in the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association Ohio Valley Virtual Piping Competition last month.
Nelson won first place in the Piobaireachd, strathspey and reel, 2/4 march and the jig, all at grade 3 level. He also took third place in the 6/8 march. The grade level denotes skill, and this virtual competition included grades 1-5.
“I was very happy and relieved because obviously I was very excited to win,” Nelson said. “If I keep winning, that means I keep getting better and better.”
Pipe Major Brian Donaldson, Nelson’s instructor, said bagpipers don’t get the opportunity to compete in competitions such as the Ohio Valley Virtual Piping Competition very often, because of the distance. This year’s competition gave more students the opportunity to enter because it was virtual.
“There’s nothing that makes me more proud when I see my students being successful,” Donaldson said. “It’s basically a result of all the hard work of playing the instrument paying off.”
Opportunities opened
Nelson said he enjoys performing all music, but prefers light music, except Piobaireachd, which is a type of music sometimes called Pibroch or ceòl mòr and is characterized by extended compositions with a melodic theme and elaborate formal variations.
Nelson, 16, is a high school junior and expected to graduate from his current school, Missouri Military Academy, in 2022. MMA is an all-male, college preparatory military boarding school that serves students in grades 7-12.
Nelson is the son of Eric Woelbing and Sylvia Minnis-Woelbing of Caledonia. A large part of their family bloodline is Scottish and Irish, Nelson said.
For the EUSPBA Ohio Valley Virtual Piping Competition, Nelson submitted video recordings of his piping performance on the weekend of March 26, prior to his spring break.
For each performance, Nelson competed against a pool of 12-13 pipers, which included “formidable opposition on the East Coast,” said Donaldson, who is Missouri Military Academy’s bagpipe instructor and previously lead the pipe and drums program at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, beginning in 2012. “The standard of pipers on the East Coast is a very high standard. That (would typically be) no means for a young lad from the Midwest to compete. He did extremely well; it’s a difficult thing to do.”
“Cadet Nelson’s performance was quite impressive and his leadership has inspired other cadets to join our pipe program under the direction of Pipe Major Brian Donaldson,” MMA President Richard V. Geraci stated in a press release. “Our goal is to develop and sustain a nationally recognized program while giving our cadets diverse opportunities to grow and learn.”
The instrument has opened up numerous opportunities for Nelson. He’s been able to travel internationally many times, including trips to Canada, Scotland and Ireland. He’s a member of the Midwest Pipe Band Association and is the former Midwest junior champion, and grade 4 champion supreme. He is additionally a member of the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band based near Toronto, Canada.
Nelson has been a member of MMA’s bagpipe program since its initiation last year. The bagpipe program is an elective course that eight students of the school’s total population of about 200 take part in.
Donaldson, 63 and originally from Scotland, leads the course with over 50 years piping experience. He learned how to bagpipe from his father, who taught him since Donaldson was 5. Donaldson was a member of the Scots Guard and has played for the British queen.
Nelson also attended St. John’s, then left for two years to attend The Prairie School, then enrolled at MMA. During those years in between military schools, Donaldson continued to teach Nelson from Donaldson’s Franklin home.
Nelson practices about an hour each day, through the class.
“He’s been very, very successful,” Donaldson said. “He continues to reap the rewards for playing, as well as the academic rewards. He studies very hard. He’s a good kid.”
Nelson is a member of the Delta Phi honor society and has a 4.2 grade point average. Besides school work and bagpiping, he additionally takes part in sports: rifle and JROTC raiders, a team that partakes in a 5K road march, a challenge course, physical team test, gauntlet course, one-rope bridge and obstacle course.
Future plans
After MMA, Nelson said he is considering joining the Marine Corps, specifically in the Scout Sniper program. He also may join an ROTC program in college. He plans to eventually return to Wisconsin and wants to work close to family.
One thing is for sure, though — he’s going to continue playing.
“I wouldn’t want my skills to fall through the wayside,” he said.
“He’s a very talented young man,” Donaldson said. “He’s more advanced than the other students. He’s been at it longer and he’s experienced playing competitions, both at a pipe band level and a solo piping level. If he maintains his current work ethic on his bagpipes, he can go very, very far and he can go right to the top if he wishes.”