Caledonia resident takes 1st place in national bagpipe competition

CALEDONIA — Like many children starting a new sport, hobby or other activity, Caledonia resident Clayton Nelson was 11 when his parents had the idea he should play a particular instrument.

The instrument is not as common as the piano or guitar. The instrument is the bagpipes — and Nelson has since fallen in love with it.

“I found out that it was a ton of fun, so I just kept going and continued on,” Nelson said, noting he especially enjoys competing and it helps him improve his playing, build up his confidence and talent.

The competition aspect has served him well. Nelson, who is considered a “cadet pipe major” was announced winner in the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association Ohio Valley Virtual Piping Competition last month.