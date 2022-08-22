Caledonia reduces size of planned public safety building

CALEDONIA — With rising costs of construction, unplanned extra costs and unfavorable market conditions, Caledonia is cutting the size of its planned public safety building that was approved in June.

The public safety building is to be located on the current Village Hall grounds, 5043 Chester Lane. The building is planned to be approximately 56,600 square feet. It is to house a fire and police station. The original plans have been altered: while the square footage has remained the same, the building has shrunk in height and some design aesthetics have changed.

The police and fire departments housed at the existing public safety facility at 6900 Nicholson Road as well as Fire Station No. 12 located at 6040 Douglas Ave. are to move to the new Chester Lane facility.

The Fire Department will still occupy its portion of the existing Nicholson Road building, maintaining a station there, but the police addition is to be demolished at some point. Fire Station No. 12’s property is to be sold.

The Village Board at its meeting Aug. 15 approved through a 4-1 vote a guaranteed maximum price amendment to the contract between Caledonia and Riley Construction Company, and to authorize the expenditure of funds and the execution of documents.

President Jim Dobbs, Trustees Tom Weatherston, Dale Stillman and Holly McManus voted in favor. Trustee Fran Martin voted in opposition. Trustees William Folk and Lee Wishau were not present at the meeting.

After receiving bids for the construction of the project, the contract with Riley Construction Company requires an amendment to include the guaranteed maximum price in the approximate amount of $21.1 million.

“Unfortunately, the market conditions are not ideal for us right now, so that didn’t work very much in our favor when we went out to bid,” Village Administrator Kathy Kasper said.

Village staff identified additional costs such as equipment, commissioning of the equipment, furniture, IT and contingency that are necessary for the project that are incorporated into the overall project budget, bringing the combined estimated total for all project costs to $24,235,949 which shall be the approved project budget.

The village administrator, in consultation with the village public services director, is authorized to make additional expenditures consistent with the approvals of the contracts for the project and this resolution, in furtherance of the project, but such expenditures shall not exceed an additional contingency of $250,000.

The board also on Monday granted permission through a 5-0 vote for the village to borrow funds for the project, through the village’s resolution authorizing $24,555,000 in general obligation bonds for the public safety building.

Reducing amenities

In order to save the village money, the building has shrunk and changed since its initial plans.

The fourth bay off of the fire station was eliminated. The front windows of the building underwent some design changes. Different surfaces were selected for the wall coatings and floors and the amount of tiling used was reduced as well.

The firing range for training was also eliminated and the height of the building was reduced, which was a major cost savings, Kasper said.

“We really looked at every small piece,” Kasper said. “There were some things that we did keep in, because we did have some design standards for the village … As we go through that construction process, we’re still looking for those cost savings. And we’re still looking for better ways to do things. That process hasn’t stopped.”

“There was a lot of thought process that went into this. A lot of arguments, honestly, between staff and in the Ad Hoc Committee,” she said, as laughs erupted from the board.

The village has prioritized the lobby to “look nice and have a presence,” and “look like somebody put some thought into the building,” she added.

Besides funding the new building from general obligation bonds, Kasper said the village reached out to a real estate agent for a market value on the Station No. 12 property, and that the village may be using the money from a potential sale to go towards funding the new building.

Weatherston said while working on architectural plans for the building with the Caledonia Fire Department and the Caledonia Police Department, both chiefs squirmed with the thought of downsizing the building.

“I think we got it right. I think we got to the point where we can afford it and make it a very usable building,” Weatherston said.

Stillman said he thinks the village did “a very exemplary job” in the last two years with the rising costs of construction and trying to figure out what to eliminate.

McManus, a detective for the St. Francis Police Department in Milwaukee County, said she 100% supports the village’s police and fire departments.

“I think our village needs a building to be proud of,” she said. “This is going to be a place where numerous people from all walks of life have to find themselves at some point probably … I do think it’s great and I support it. And I wish we could have given you (the CPD) a range, but I think the compromise is very good and I look forward to seeing it built.”

Martin, who voted in opposition of the resolution regarding the guaranteed maximum price amendment, said she felt like she didn’t have enough information.

“I’m having a hard time voting yes here because I don’t have a very good sense of what was proposed, what’s taken out, what the cost of this lobby is,” Martin said.

Resident Carl Granetzke spoke in favor of the building.

“Our officers need a modern, up-to-date place to work,” said Granetzke, who added that he is a graduate of the Village of Caledonia Citizens Police Academy. “While I was taking the course, I had a chance to use the facility out there, and I almost cried. I don’t know how they operate … I’m also here to say, let’s do it now. Let’s get it done, whatever. Whatever you can do.”