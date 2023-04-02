CALEDONIA — After leaving tourism bureau Real Racine about 10 months ago, the village has re-entered into a contract with the organization for tourism services.

The Caledonia Village Board at its meeting Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the move.

The contract is short-term, from October 2022 to July 2023, and allows Caledonia’s participation in the Real Racine board.

Per the contract, 80% of room tax revenue generated by Caledonia hotel stays are sent to Real Racine. The village is to retroactively pay Real Racine the unspent room taxes that were collected from October 2022 through the present.

Real Racine Director of Events and Marketing Cari Greving did not respond to request for comment; the Real Racine office noted she was on vacation.

After the short-term contract expires, the village can make a decision whether it pursues a long-term contract, potentially in July.

“I am excited to see Caledonia reconsider their relationship with Real Racine,” Village Administrator Kathy Kasper said. “I believe the entire community will benefit from separate municipalities working together with Real Racine to market our beautiful county.”

Maximizing the benefit

The Village of Caledonia had contract with Real Racine for many years, from the 1980s, but that contract was terminated in May 2022.

The reason for leaving, as stated in village documents, was that the contract at the time was outdated and not reflective of the current relationship.

However, the village’s now disbanded Community Development Authority had concerns beyond just that the contract had been in place for four decades. The Village Board suspended the CDA in February.

Village Trustee Fran Martin, who served as liaison of the former CDA, said the CDA’s worry was that the overhead did not diminish significantly when Mount Pleasant left Real Racine.

In business, “overhead“ refers to ongoing expenses of operating a business.

“Our concern was a lot of the funds would be maintaining the physical building,” Martin said. “We were concerned about what benefit we’d be getting.”

After the approval Tuesday, Martin is slated to participate on the Real Racine board, but is not clear on many details.

Hopefully, being on the board will provide an update about the organization, its reorganization status and will help the village to make a decision to enter into a long-term contract, Martin said.

“The reason we voted to go back was so that we would have a seat on the board,” Martin said. “My interest is to ensure we maximize the benefit to Caledonia and we maximize the benefit of room tax.”

It was additionally noted in the village resolution document that Real Racine was experiencing significant changes in structure and form and the village decided to not pursue a new contract immediately upon termination of the old contract.

Having representation on the Real Racine board will allow the village to help guide how the organization moves forward in providing services to the county, according to the resolution document.

Real Racine is in the process of completing its rebranding and strategic planning activity, hoping to complete that by April 30.

“What I’m hoping is that reorganization results in a rejuvenated, forward thinking,” Martin said.

Kasper said the Real Racine leadership and board have been increasingly transparent.

There have been administrative changes occurring, including new board composition and terms, an updated brand, a new strategic plan and the creation of a marketing guide, all of which “will modernize and enhance the promotional activities of the organization,” Kasper said. “Our initial contract term aligns nicely with the expected rollout of the new brand and strategic plan strategies.”

