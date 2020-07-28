You are the owner of this article.
Caledonia quarry gets its 2-year permit preliminarily approved, but more oversight could be coming
Payne & Dolan Quarry

Caledonia quarry gets its 2-year permit preliminarily approved, but more oversight could be coming

Caledonia quarry

This March 15 aerial photo shows the Payne & Dolan quarry just north of Three Mile Road and east of Douglas Avenue.

 MICHAEL BURKE, Journal Times file photo

CALEDONIA — Following a 75-minute public hearing Monday night, The Caledonia Planning Commission recommended approval for a 2-year conditional-use permit for blasting at the quarry at Three Mile Road and Charles Street.

Now, the Village Board needs to approve the same permit to maintain the status quo allowing Payne & Dolan, the Wisconsin company that operates the quarry, to continue blasting and expanding in Caledonia.

Under Payne & Dolan’s agreement with the village, the company has to get its blasting permit approved every two years — a safeguard that gives the village a little more control over operations at the quarry.

The gravel quarry was allowed to expand from 14 to 30 acres in size after a contentious few months of community meetings that resulted in a split Village Board finally approving the expansion in September 2018. Some residents claim quarrying damages their homes, disrupts otherwise quiet neighborhoods and adds dust to the air. The approved added about 40 years to the quarry’s life, which after it is all dug out could someday be filled with water to become a lake and recreation area.

Blasting in the expanded area started in June, said Clint Weninger, a geologist who works as a land resources manager for Payne & Dolan. But the village is considering adding in some transparency measures.

Complaint form contemplated

When asked if there was a way to file complaints directly with Payne & Dolan, Weninger replied that only one quarry it operates has a dedicated complaint procedure, and that’s because the City of Franklin requires it. That form is available online at bit.ly/30XOgn0.

Thomas Knitter

Knitter

Multiple homeowners at Monday’s public hearing claimed that the foundations of their homes have been damaged by the blasting. But Planning Commissioner Thomas Knitter, who also lives near the quarry, noted that it would be nearly impossible to prove if damage was actually due to nearby blasting and wasn’t just the result of natural causes — like the weather changes for which Wisconsin is known.

“It would be an uphill battle for anybody (to win a lawsuit) unless there was some definitive showing that Payne & Dolan contributed to cracks and so forth,” Knitter said.

Still, having a dedicated complaint form, Knitter said, means that complaints can “at least get ... on the radar of Payne & Dolan.”

Weninger said that Payne & Dolan has four seismographs set up near the Caledonia quarry, even though the village only requires one. He said that the seismographs have shown that blasts have never come close to state and local limits.

But that data is not available to the public. Weninger said the data is only shared with government agencies upon request.

To address that, and to also consider the idea of adding a dedicated complaint form like Franklin has, Village President Jim Dobbs said he is referring the matters to be reviewed by the Public Works Committee.

John Schattner

Schattner

“It would be good to have some kind of record on this,” Commission Vice President Jonathan Schattner said of having the blasting data be made public.

Joseph Minorik

Minorik

“Transparency here is the key element,” Commissioner Joseph Minorik said.

Caledonia from the air

On March 15, 2020, Journal Times reporter Michael Burke went flying with local financial planner and pilot Michael Haubrich. These are some of the results of that aerial photography over Caledonia.

