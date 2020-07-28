Caledonia quarry gets its 2-year permit preliminarily approved, but more oversight could be coming

Blasting in the expanded area started in June, said Clint Weninger, a geologist who works as a land resources manager for Payne & Dolan. But the village is considering adding in some transparency measures.

Complaint form contemplated

When asked if there was a way to file complaints directly with Payne & Dolan, Weninger replied that only one quarry it operates has a dedicated complaint procedure, and that’s because the City of Franklin requires it. That form is available online at bit.ly/30XOgn0.

Multiple homeowners at Monday’s public hearing claimed that the foundations of their homes have been damaged by the blasting. But Planning Commissioner Thomas Knitter, who also lives near the quarry, noted that it would be nearly impossible to prove if damage was actually due to nearby blasting and wasn’t just the result of natural causes — like the weather changes for which Wisconsin is known.