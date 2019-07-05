{{featured_button_text}}
The former Western Publishing building, 5945 Erie St., has been the site of vandalism and trespassing for several years. The Village of Caledonia now has complete control of the blighted site, after recently purchasing it for $1. Now village officials are trying to secure a developer to transform the site and other nearby properties into an upscale residential development. 

 GREGORY SHAVER, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

CALEDONIA — The village has purchased multiple properties at the north end of Erie Street, making it easier for them to be sold to a developer.

On June 26, the village purchased the parcel occupied by the neglected Western Publishing building for $1, far cheaper than the assessed land value of $163,100. The village also bought two adjacent parking lots for a combined $144,900, the assessed value of the parcels.

The seller — a pair of LLCs, both of which have a Franklin address — agreed to pay off back taxes, as well as other village fees and delinquent utility charges, according to Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise.

The properties lie within the boundaries of Caledonia’s Tax Increment Financing District No. 5, which was established June 3. The village already owned about one-third of an acre within the TID. The Racine Unified School District owns the former Olympia Brown Elementary School, which shares a parking lot with the Western Publishing building at the site of the former Racine Dominican College once operated.

Tax incremental financing allows a municipality to pay for improvements in a district with the incremental growth in property taxes generated as development occurs there.

The TID lays out a tentative plan that calls for luxury condominiums and single-family housing to be established across a nearly 40-acre area, but a developer is still needed to make the village’s blueprint a reality. Just over 15 acres within the district are still privately owned green space.

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam graduated from St. Cat's in 2014 and Drake University in 2017. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, is the JT's social media leader, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

