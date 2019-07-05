CALEDONIA — The village has purchased multiple properties at the north end of Erie Street, making it easier for them to be sold to a developer.
On June 26, the village purchased the parcel occupied by the neglected Western Publishing building for $1, far cheaper than the assessed land value of $163,100. The village also bought two adjacent parking lots for a combined $144,900, the assessed value of the parcels.
The seller — a pair of LLCs, both of which have a Franklin address — agreed to pay off back taxes, as well as other village fees and delinquent utility charges, according to Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise.
The properties lie within the boundaries of Caledonia’s Tax Increment Financing District No. 5, which was established June 3. The village already owned about one-third of an acre within the TID. The Racine Unified School District owns the former Olympia Brown Elementary School, which shares a parking lot with the Western Publishing building at the site of the former Racine Dominican College once operated.
Tax incremental financing allows a municipality to pay for improvements in a district with the incremental growth in property taxes generated as development occurs there.
The TID lays out a tentative plan that calls for luxury condominiums and single-family housing to be established across a nearly 40-acre area, but a developer is still needed to make the village’s blueprint a reality. Just over 15 acres within the district are still privately owned green space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.