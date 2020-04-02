Caledonia polling place changed: Prince of Peace voters should go to Village Hall on Election Day

CALEDONIA — One polling place in the Village of Caledonia has been changed for the April 7 election.
Voters in wards 16, 18 and 19, who normally would cast their ballot at Prince of Peace Church at 4340 Six Mile Road, will instead be voting at Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
Several places throughout the state, including Oak Creek and Milwaukee, have called off early in-person voting altogether. “I continue to urge all eligible voters to get an absentee ballot,” Gov. Tony Evers said Monday. “This will make things safer for all of us.”
Wards 11, 14, 15 and 17 already vote at Village Hall on Election Day.
Early absentee voting is already underway. All voters are advised to vote by mail if possible, although early in-person voting is still available throughout the county.
To find your normal polling place, or to request an absentee ballot or to register to vote, go to MyVote.wi.gov.
In Caledonia, early voters can cast a ballot at Village Hall on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Two Caledonia trustee seats have contested elections. Incumbents Dale Stillman and Fran Martin are facing challenges from Marc Silverman and Ron Coutts, respectively. Incumbent Lee Wishau is running unopposed.
Other elections on the ballot include: the presidential primaries, Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justices, Wisconsin Court of Appeals, the Marsy's Law constitutional change and Racine Unified School District referendum.
