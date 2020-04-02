You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Caledonia polling place changed: Prince of Peace voters should go to Village Hall on Election Day
0 comments

Caledonia polling place changed: Prince of Peace voters should go to Village Hall on Election Day

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — One polling place in the Village of Caledonia has been changed for the April 7 election.

Voters in wards 16, 18 and 19, who normally would cast their ballot at Prince of Peace Church at 4340 Six Mile Road, will instead be voting at Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

Wards 11, 14, 15 and 17 already vote at Village Hall on Election Day.

Early absentee voting is already underway. All voters are advised to vote by mail if possible, although early in-person voting is still available throughout the county.

To find your normal polling place, or to request an absentee ballot or to register to vote, go to MyVote.wi.gov.

In Caledonia, early voters can cast a ballot at Village Hall on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Two Caledonia trustee seats have contested elections. Incumbents Dale Stillman and Fran Martin are facing challenges from Marc Silverman and Ron Coutts, respectively. Incumbent Lee Wishau is running unopposed.

Other elections on the ballot include: the presidential primaries, Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justices, Wisconsin Court of Appeals, the Marsy's Law constitutional change and Racine Unified School District referendum.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6
Local News

Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6

A total of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm announced Tuesday afternoon, up 41 cases from Monday's total.

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County did not increase and is still at five people. Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases with 219, followed by Dane County with 72 and Waukesha County with 31. Kenosha County has 13 cases, up from five on Saturday. Walworth County has four confirmed cases. 

No new deaths were reported in Wisconsin so the state total remains at five people. The three most recent deaths all occurred in Milwaukee County. The first two deaths were in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a "Safer at Home" order statewide.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 8,694 total COVID-19 tests had been completed in Wisconsin, with 8,237 coming back negative, according to DHS.

Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News