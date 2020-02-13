Caledonia Police use memes and humor to connect on social media

CALEDONIA — As coyote mating season began, the Caledonia Police Department took to Facebook to inform area residents of facts — that coyotes are often more afraid of people than people should be of them — and while mostly nocturnal, they can also be seen during the day.

Also, referencing the infamous cartoon character Wile E. Coyote, they offered some wise advice about coyote behavior that locals should be concerned about:

Coyotes carrying a product marked ACME.

Coyotes dropping anvils from hot air balloons.

Coyotes with any quantity of TNT.

Coyotes on roller skates with a rocket attached.

The popular post from Jan. 31 comparing coyotes to the Looney Tunes character was liked 284 times and shared by 309 Facebook users. It is just one example of how the Caledonia Police Department is using social media to connect to area residents in an unconventional way.

Fifty-six Facebook users took to the comments section to show their appreciation of the post. “I think we have the best police department in the state!” one Facebook user said. “I feel so secure and safe here!! I will now be vigilant for any of our coyotes carrying any (TNT emoji) etc and certainly report it directly to (police emoji) !! (Heart smiley emoji).”