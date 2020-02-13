Caledonia Police use memes and humor to connect on social media

CALEDONIA — As coyote mating season began, the Caledonia Police Department took to Facebook to inform area residents of facts — that coyotes are often more afraid of people than people should be of them — and while mostly nocturnal, they can also be seen during the day.
Also, referencing the infamous cartoon character Wile E. Coyote, they offered some wise advice about coyote behavior that locals should be concerned about:
- Coyotes carrying a product marked ACME.
- Coyotes dropping anvils from hot air balloons.
- Coyotes with any quantity of TNT.
- Coyotes on roller skates with a rocket attached.
The popular post from Jan. 31 comparing coyotes to the Looney Tunes character was liked 284 times and shared by 309 Facebook users. It is just one example of how the Caledonia Police Department is using social media to connect to area residents in an unconventional way.
Fifty-six Facebook users took to the comments section to show their appreciation of the post. “I think we have the best police department in the state!” one Facebook user said. “I feel so secure and safe here!! I will now be vigilant for any of our coyotes carrying any (TNT emoji) etc and certainly report it directly to (police emoji) !! (Heart smiley emoji).”
“Sgt. G you are just to funny!! Thank you for the laugh,” one Facebook user said.
But just who is “Sgt. G,” the police officer behind the Caledonia Police Department Facebook page?
Comedy, memes help
Sgt. G is Caledonia Police Sgt. Jim Gardiner, who has been with the Caledonia Police Department since 1996, first as a dispatcher, then as an officer starting in 2000, and now a sergeant since 2015. Born and raised in Racine, Gardiner is a Park High School 1987 graduate and earned his police science degree from Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.
You have free articles remaining.
Under former Caledonia Police Chief Toby Schey, Gardiner started the Facebook page in 2011. Gardiner called police a form of government that is readily accessible to the public. For that reason, he believes that social media is an important way to connect with the people the Police Department serves.
But Gardiner and the Police Department usually don’t just tell people the news they need to know in a straight forward way. Many of the posts have a humorous tone, partly inspired by Gardiner’s comedic nature. “Memes help get the message out,” Gardiner said.
Gardiner said his humor is mostly inspired by his father, who he said told many “dad jokes” while he was growing up.
Although the Police Department does provide a dose of comedy with its message, it also delivers important information to residents about the things happening in their community.
“With social media, we can give people the information they need and want in a timely manner,” Gardiner said. “If I can make it entertaining, tell people what they need to know and use humor, why not?”
He calls the Facebook page a team effort between members of the Caledonia Police Department.
“People really like it,” Caledonia Police Chief Dan Reilly said.
A growing trend?
At the Kenosha Police Department, Tyler Cochran, the city department’s safety officer and Officer Friendly to Kenosha’s school kids, has also garnered attention for its humorous Facebook posts.
“We have received reports that a highly addictive substance will soon be arriving in our area. These substances go by several different street names: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and S’mores are a few of them,” the post stated. “This operation is run primarily by young girls who get you in with a good cause story and soon you’re hooked. If you come into contact with any of these cookies, you can drop them off at the Police Department. Officers will be happy to assist with proper disposal.”
The post went viral, reaching more than 1 million, begin shared more than 8,700 times and receiving more than 1,000 comments. It was picked up by media across the country, including ABC and Fox.
“With social media, we can give people the information they need and want in a timely manner. If I can make it entertaining, tell people what they need to know and use humor, why not?” — Sgt. Jim Gardiner, Caledonia Police Department
The Kenosha News contributed to this report.
"With social media, we can give people the information they need and want in a timely manner. If I can make it entertaining, tell people what they need to know and use humor, why not?"
— Sgt. Jim Gardiner, Caledonia Police Department