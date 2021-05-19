Caledonia Police to pursue grant to fund more positions despite long-term sustainability concerns

Village Administrator Tom Christensen said he used to run a branch for the Racine Police Department, and “I think you need to be a little bit cautious about applying for a grant you’re not willing to accept … but I think applying for, being awarded and then turning down part of the grant is not good policy.”

2 trustees against, 5 trustees for

Trustee Lee Wishau said he was concerned already about the raise in taxes and the impending spending for a planned new public safety building.

“Now we’re talking about adding more headcount that wasn’t budgeted,” Wishau said. “I’m just saying, when we have a budget, we should stick to it.”

He recognized that the board told the chief to look into grants and he said he understands the metrics say there is a need for more officers. However, Wishau raised the question of how previous police chiefs operated with the lower number of officers that the village has now.

“When I first got on the board … I believe we had 28. We’re seven over that now. So I’m not doubting what you believe, that we need these people. I’d like to know how we’re going to fund this,” Wishau said.