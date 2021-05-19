Caledonia Police to pursue grant to fund more positions despite long-term sustainability concerns

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Village Board on Monday night gave permission, on a 5-2 vote, to the village Police Department to pursue a federal grant to hire two additional sworn officers, even while the village’s police chief wants to expand the department by five officers in the near future.
The Caledonia Police Department has been understaffed for a while, according to department leaders. The department is currently staffed with 35 sworn personnel: a chief, deputy chief, three lieutenants, five sergeants, three detectives, one K-9 handler and 21 patrol officers. The staff was increased by one in 2020 and another in 2021.
Police Chief Christopher Botsch said Monday night that the department should be somewhere between 40 and 45 sworn personnel, based on metrics to evaluate sworn law enforcement personnel for an agency.
“We’re trying to enter a wave towards the 40 mark. We increase that approximately one per year, and we won’t be at 40 until 2026. And that number isn’t filled for growth; that number is built for where we believe that we should be today,” Botsch said. “In fact, that’s a number that weekly, we should have been at five years or so ago.”
During the 2021 budget presentation last fall, the CPD asked for increase in personnel; it was granted one officer this year and the board said the CPD should look into grant funding. The CPD “landed somewhere between one and three positions,” Botsch said.
Dollars and cents
The grant the CPD asked the Caledonia Village Board for permission to pursue is from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services.
The COPS Hiring Program has about $140 million in funding for fiscal year 2021. The program is designed to provide funding directly to law enforcement agencies to hire and/or rehire additional officers in an effort to increase community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts, according to the COPS website. The application window opened on May 7.
If awarded by the Federal Department of Justice, the grant would cover 75% of the entry-level salary and fringe benefits for each approved position for a three-year period. Any additional costs for higher than entry-level salaries and fringe benefits will be the responsibility of the village.
In year one, the base rate for an entry-level position would be $30.54 per hour, according to village data. The rate after probation in year two would be $33.58 per hour. The rate after two years would be $34.22 and the rate after three years would be $35 per hour.
The annual salary after three years of employment would be $118,310.40. The village, as part of the agreement, must pick up the cost of increases in pay during the 3-year period.
Helping meet goals
Botsch said the CPD could meet the goals of community policing, gaining trust and showing transparency.
“That’s a major focus of the grant, and that actually coincides with a major focus that we have within the Caledonia Police Department, and that is to find ways to develop community programs and engage members of our community,” Botsch said. “That’s an area where we have an admittedly been lacking, and this would help us significantly to be able to do those things and build those relationships.”
With the grant, a position made available would be a task force position where the CPD would loan a police officer to a task force. A task force is a group of law enforcement professionals who are with a variety of agencies, helping focus on efforts against drug traffickers and major crimes.
“I will say that if we get the grant, that would help us getting more towards our goal,” Botsch said. “But if we don’t get the grant, at budget time, I will still be making a presentation then for additional personnel because I believe that there is a strong need for additional personnel. This is just a more cost effective way to accomplish that.”
Botsch said chances of getting the grant is probably 10% to 20%, so there’s an 80 to 90% chance the CPD won’t get it and the point will be moot.
Village Administrator Tom Christensen said he used to run a branch for the Racine Police Department, and “I think you need to be a little bit cautious about applying for a grant you’re not willing to accept … but I think applying for, being awarded and then turning down part of the grant is not good policy.”
2 trustees against, 5 trustees for
Trustee Lee Wishau said he was concerned already about the raise in taxes and the impending spending for a planned new public safety building.
“Now we’re talking about adding more headcount that wasn’t budgeted,” Wishau said. “I’m just saying, when we have a budget, we should stick to it.”
He recognized that the board told the chief to look into grants and he said he understands the metrics say there is a need for more officers. However, Wishau raised the question of how previous police chiefs operated with the lower number of officers that the village has now.
“When I first got on the board … I believe we had 28. We’re seven over that now. So I’m not doubting what you believe, that we need these people. I’d like to know how we’re going to fund this,” Wishau said.
Trustee Fran Martin said the board would love to add extra firefighters and police, but the village has to be able to afford it.
“When I hear that the metrics say that we should have more, that’s a conclusion, but I don’t know what the facts underlying those are, for our particular village. For example, are we having circumstances where there’s a crime and we can’t get anybody there?”
Martin said Caledonia doesn’t have high poverty rates or violent crime, the population has not increased significantly and she doesn’t think it’s projected to increase.
Trustee Holly McManus, who is a police detective with the City of St. Francis in Milwaukee County, said the grant is worth applying to see if the village can actually get it.
“It is coming into our community, the armed robberies, the forced entries,” McManus said. “I read about them in Caledonia every day, almost every couple days. And I think that I think three may be a little bit too much, but it can’t hurt to see what they’re willing to give.”
Trustee Kevin Wanggaard reminded the board of how many times a chief has asked for additional personnel and was turned down.
“I look at this demand opportunity,” Wanggaard said, “so why not fill out the paperwork and see if we can get the money? Because in my mind, eventually we’re gonna hire one more or two more anyways.”
Trustee Dale Stillman said it’s nice to have people available and the village prides itself on its police, fire and other emergency services.
“I don’t hear people ever complain about the services,” Stillman said, noting people complain “occasionally” about taxes.
End result
Trustee Weatherston motioned to approve asking for two additional CPD positions with an application for the grant. Wanggaard seconded the motion. The motion passed 5-2, with President Jim Dobbs, Weatherston, Wanggaard, McManus and Stillman and voting in favor. Martin and Wishau voted in opposition.