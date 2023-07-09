CALEDONIA — A Caledonia police officer collided with a white SUV causing the squad car to roll over and catch fire on Saturday afternoon. No one was seriously injured.

The officer was travelling northbound on Douglas Avenue in a marked squad car trying to catch up with a vehicle that allegedly was travelling 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The police officer’s siren and emergency lights were turned on, according to a press release from the Caledonia Police Department.

A white SUV, also travelling northbound on Douglas Avenue, tried to turn left onto Harvest Lane but was in the path of the squad car. The white SUV was driven by a woman and had a male passenger.

The squad car and the white SUV crashed and the squad car was pushed off of the road and rolled onto its roof. A fire started in the engine compartment.

Bystanders helped free the officer from the car before the fire reached the passenger side of the car and later engulfed the entire vehicle in flames.

The officer suffered minor injuries, but neither of the people in the white SUV reported any injuries.

Because an officer was involved, the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the crash and is investigating.

The Caledonia Police Department is requesting that anyone who has additional information or who witnessed the crash call the department at 262-835-4423 and ask to speak to Det. Chad Zoltak.

