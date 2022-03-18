Caledonia police, fire awarded $20,000 for purchase of public safety UTV

CALEDONIA — In Wisconsin, where people frequent outdoor recreation such as hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, biking or all-terrain vehicle riding, such activities don’t always come without injury.

The Caledonia Fire Department has had incidents where people have injured themselves while off the main roads, but the department wasn’t as fully equipped as it could’ve been to best serve these people.

Fire Chief Jeffrey Henningfeld said the department’s current Humvee used for such incidents is not as nimble and can’t access some of the smaller trails. However, thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Geiger Family Foundation, as well as other donations, Caledonia Fire and Police now have enough money to purchase a utility terrain vehicle to assist in these incidents as well as others.

The Geiger Family Foundation is a private foundation in Milwaukee that is known to support public safety.

“We would like to give them the tools to do their jobs,” said Theresa Kent, vice president of the Geiger Family Foundation. She presented a $20,000 check to the two departments on Thursday morning at the joint public safety building at 6900 Nicholson Road.

This UTV is the third purchased by a public safety department in the southeastern Wisconsin area that the foundation has helped fund in the past five years.

The joint public safety UTV will provide rescue and safety services in Caledonia, including on public and private property, parks and trails. It will be able to access areas traditional vehicles cannot.

The Caledonia PD and FD expect to purchase the UTV in the coming days and have it ready for service by this summer.

“This is good for Caledonia,” Village Trustee Dale Stillman said, emphasizing the finances for this set of wheels didn’t fall in taxpayers’ laps. “To get that much money from one donor is spectacular.”

‘A valued piece of equipment’

Henningfeld first expressed the need for a new UTV last summer, but the department couldn’t afford it.

CFD looked into ways to raise funds for the UTV. It came up with donations and grants from private citizens, the Johnson Foundation and a motorcycle club.

Village Trustee Holly McManus already had the connection to the Geiger Family Foundation because it had previously awarded a grant for a UTV to McManus’ agency, the St. Francis Police Department in Milwaukee County.

“In these times, it’s harder to find grants and donations,” McManus said. “This was huge to me because we have a diverse population that lives and visits here. We have plenty of people out in nature exploring, this vehicle helps focus on those nature lovers.”

The vehicle is to be fully road-functioning and will be equipped with lights, sirens, a patient carrier, rope equipment and a chainsaw. The two departments are seeking additional vehicle accessories such as add-ons that help the vehicle drive in snow terrains.

The Fire Department plans to use it for rescues after outdoor accidents or other outdoor medical emergencies.

Henningfeld said the vehicle may be utilized for larger events like festivals where an ambulance may not be suitable for navigating large crowds. Using it for brush fires could be a possibility as well.

“I look forward to putting it to use and being able to demonstrate its need,” Henningfeld said. “It’s a valued piece of equipment.”

The Police Department plans to use it for finding a missing child or chasing down a potential criminal who may be fleeing in the woods. For major incidents, police and fire could both be there, McManus said.

Police Chief Christopher Botsch said when searching for a potential suspect or criminal that’s located off the main roads, police typically would have to park and walk to the person.

“This gives another option,” Botsch said. “We’re excited to have another tool available to us.”

The departments also plan to use the vehicle for community policing and interacting with the community. While Botsch said the PD does not have anything set in stone, the PD may use it for the department’s Community Care Day in August.

McManus additionally said her agency uses its UTV for appearing in parades and giving children rides atop the vehicle.

“During special events, it’s a different way to interact with citizens. It sparks its own conversation,” Botsch said. “We are extra appreciative of the foundation and the generosity they’ve shown to us.”

