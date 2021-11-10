Caledonia Police Department wins pumpkin-growing challenge

CALEDONIA — Participants in the Grow the Biggest Pumpkin Challenge based in Caledonia were expecting to produce pumpkins weighing between 400-600 pounds on average with a maximum weight of 1,000 pounds or more.

However, many participants reported the challenge was more difficult than they originally thought, and the “big” grand champion winner — the entry of the Caledonia Police Department — weighed in at 111 pounds.

The CPD challenged the Caledonia Fire Department to the competition when it began in the spring. Despite the Fire Department being pretty confident about its entries at first, the FD’s pumpkins reached 7.5 and 23.5 pounds, which ended up being below average among the entries.

“We were happy to have a win on Fire this round since they beat us in a recent softball game!” said CPD police technician Abby Schmidt in a statement. “In the end, everyone is really a winner, and we look forward to another great competition next year.”

The Caledonia Fire Department did not respond to requests for comment on this report.

Results of the contest

The Grow the Biggest Pumpkin Challenge originally had about 40 participants from a wide area: locally in Racine County, other parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. Out of everyone sent seeds by organizer and Caledonia resident Chris Atkinson, only seven sent in submissions.

Most pumpkins were done growing by mid-October and the average one weighed between 40 and 45 pounds.

Eleven participants failed at growing their orange gourds. Three or five participants didn’t even plant the seeds, Atkinson said. Five entries weren’t officially in the competition because they missed the May 15 deadline to join. The remainder didn’t respond to Atkinson’s calls for entry submissions.

All participants were asked to donate to a cause they thought worthy. Atkinson promoted Caledonia Conservancy, a group committed to preserving nature. However, he said the donation part of the challenge wasn’t a requirement or the purpose of the pumpkin-growing efforts.

The failed attempts were due to animals eating the squashes, unsuccessful pruning methods that messed up the growth, moving the plants to a different soil bed and not watering the plants enough.

Atkinson produced a 31-pound pumpkin but reported having trouble with animals, pruning and watering.

“You have to give them at least 30 gallons per week of heavy soaking,” he said. “I wasn’t very consistent with some of the pumpkins. There’s a serious learning curve to this, and I think a lot of it has to do with nutrients in the ground.”

This year he won’t be hosting any parties or gatherings celebrating the end of the contest as originally planned, because some aren’t comfortable gathering in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he’s considering hosting this contest again next year, when he may possibly host a gathering.

“It’s been kind of complicated for us observing people’s restrictions with COVID. I don’t want to be non-inclusive for certain people,” Atkinson said. “I really enjoyed engaging with people and hearing all of the random stories as the central moderator of the thing. I loved seeing them share their little victories or tragedies.”

The winners

Atkinson ordered a champion trophy for the challenge and presented it to the Caledonia Police Department on Friday.

The agency grew its contest entry in a group effort — multiple members were involved in the organization, planting and cultivating of the plants. CPD also received growing tips from Swan’s Pumpkin Farm in Franksville. A local farmer helped with the garden setup.

Two plants grew on the department’s property and another grew at Detective Christopher Schuster’s home property. The CPD came out with four pumpkins total but the one at Schuster’s property was the winning entry.

Officers, lieutenants and detectives were all out watering plants and taking care of them rigorously. Schmidt was out there every day, she said. Sometimes she’d run across fire department members spying on the plants.

“I’m glad we challenged the fire department because it did make it that much more fun, to have that inter competition,” Schmidt said. “It was really fun and I’m glad Chris put this on; I think everybody enjoyed it.”

The department hit some road blocks along the way such as finding squash vine borers destroying the plants or finding mold on the leaves.

“We did learn a lot more than we ever did know before,” Schmidt said. “It was more than just planting a seed and watching it grow. It takes some skill to grow these giant pumpkins, and we all have a lot of extra knowledge now.”

Schmidt said the CPD winning the competition was a surprise.

“It was the buzz of the department Friday after we found out!” Schmidt said in a statement. “Very exciting and rewarding after all of the work that went into those pumpkins … A big shout out to (Schuster) for being a team player.”

