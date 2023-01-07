Caledonia Police Department weekly roundup, Dec. 28-Jan. 3

The Caledonia Police Department handled 354 calls for service and responded to six crashes, two with a deer and one with a turkey from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Ninety-four traffic incidents were reported and three arrests for OWI occurred: two arrests for first OWI and one for third OWI.

Dec. 28, 5:50 p.m. on Highway K rail tracks

Officers responded to a vehicle on the tracks. The driver was not paying attention and turned north on the tracks thinking it was Highway H.

The driver then panicked and in an attempt to get off the rails, drove 100 feet further north until the vehicle was hung up on the rails.

No signs of impairment were observed by officers and vehicle was removed by tow without incident.

Dec. 29, 3:33 a.m., Highway K/Highway H

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation and it fled southbound at the speed limit. The vehicle stopped at Highway 20 when the Mount Pleasant Police Department put spike strips in its path.

The driver opened the door, but refused to exit the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle, and he asked, “What happened?”

The driver stated he was on his way to work and wanted to stop at a lighted area. A loaded pistol magazine was located in the vehicle along with drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail on recommended fleeing and eluding charges.

Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m., 3800 block of N. Green Bay Road

A sergeant was dispatched to scene of a car vs. turkey crash. The bird that was struck and the rest of the flock were reported to be blocking traffic.

Upon arrival, the animal was alone, severely injured and irate. The animal was dispatched on scene and taken by a local citizen for personal consumption.

Jan. 1, 2:05 a.m., Highway 38/Emmertsen Road

An intoxicated woman called to report she had been assaulted and was being held hostage. A vehicle was located at 16th Street and Emmertsen Road by Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The driver was detained and later released, but cited by Racine County for a traffic offense. The complainant was highly intoxicated and the main instigator for the incident.

The incident was unfounded. The driver left the scene and the woman went to her residence.

Jan. 1, 1 p.m., 13400 block of Golf Road

An officer located a car in the roadway with damage to the rear of the vehicle from a hit-and-run accident. The vehicle was parked illegally in the roadway when another vehicle had struck it at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The striking vehicle was not located.

Jan. 2, 10:45 a.m., 5700 block of Highway 32, northbound

An officer was behind two vehicles operating side-by-side, northbound where the roadway merges into one lane. Neither vehicle was exercising good judgement and accelerated to pass or block the other from merging.

Moving radar indicated the vehicles were travelling 91 mph in a 45 mph zone. An officer activated the emergency lights and siren.

One vehicle pulled over; the other continued northbound. The officer went after the northbound vehicle and caught up to it, stopping it on Tabor Road. The officer issued traffic citations for speed and reckless driving. The other vehicle was unable to be re-located.

Jan. 2, 12:30 p.m.

A Caledonia resident reported he was scammed over the internet of $1,050. He was attempted to purchase a Great Dane puppy and was paying via Zelle and gift cards to a “breeder” from “Virginia.”

Jan. 3, 1:57 a.m., 5400 block of Highway 31

Officers made contact with a subject from a disabled vehicle in traffic. The subject identified herself as 18 years old.

Officer recognized her from a previous contact from last summer where she had a different name and was only 15. The subject was already under supervision.

The subject was cited for obstructing and curfew and released to her mother. The subject stated she did not want her friends to know she wasn’t 18.

