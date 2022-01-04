Caledonia Police Department to return to maximum staffing

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department has consistently asked the village to boost departmental staffing to 40-45 sworn personnel. After Monday, it’s now just four staff members short of the lower end of that goal.

Two new officers joined the Caledonia Police Department on Monday. In 2021, the agency was staffed with 35 sworn personnel, one of whom resigned; with the hiring of the new officers, the agency is at its full staffing of 36 officers as allowed by the village.

Austin Sherifi, 26 and a Milwaukee native, worked as a dispatcher at the Milwaukee Police Department for the past five years. Sherifi is a four-year veteran of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army; he served as a forward observer in Germany. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and is working toward a master’s degree in emergency and disaster management from American Military University.

Sarah Hanley, 26 and a West Allis native, previously worked with the Wisconsin Community Services for the Victim/Witness office for four years and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ Division of Probation and Parole. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Both officers are to be oriented with the department and village this week, and will start the law enforcement academy program at Gateway Technical College on Jan. 10. After the academy, they are to be in a three-phase field training program before working on their own.

Still hoping for more

In May, the Village Board gave permission to the CPD to pursue a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services to hire two additional sworn officers.

However, the village was not approved for the grant. The 36th position is thanks to the board’s approved funding for the additional officer in the 2022 budget.

Through examinations of Caledonia data for officers per capita (population), calls for service (workload) and minimum staffing levels, plus comparisons to other police departments in the area and throughout the state, the conclusion is that CPD’s staffing is lower than most other agencies, said Police Chief Christopher Botsch. He said he recognized fiscal limitations are “always an important factor.”

At its meeting last month, the the Village Board discussed the fact that there is a gap between the village’s Fire and Police departmental staffing levels, and that could be problematic. The PD’s 36 sworn personnel and the Caledonia Fire Department’s 46 sworn personnel in 2022 makes for a rare instance in the state of having more firefighters than police officers.

The CPD is responsible for covering the village’s approximately 48 square miles, which is larger than most other municipal law enforcement jurisdictions in the state. USA.com ranks Caledonia seventh on a list of more than 750 Wisconsin municipalities by square mileage.

“Additional law enforcement personnel would help to improve law enforcement services to our community, with a goal toward better patrol coverage and greater and community outreach,” Botsch said. “Any increase in sworn personnel is helpful and moves us in the right direction; however, we believe we will be in a better position to provide better service to community with additional personnel.”

