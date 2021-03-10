Caledonia Police Department to offer its first Citizens Police Academy

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department will be offering its first Citizens Police Academy, starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Applications are being accepted now and until May 28 at 3 p.m.

The Citizens Police Academy meets for nine weeks on Wednesdays, running from Sept. 8 to Nov. 3. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and live or work in Caledonia. There is no cost to participate.

The classes will provide an “in-depth view into various areas of law enforcement,” according to a press release from the Caledonia Police Department.

The educational program allows citizens the opportunity to learn about the issues that affect law enforcement efforts in the Village of Caledonia, and how to develop a partnership with the police department. Topics covered include media relations, a police ride-along, narcotics enforcement, defense and arrest tactics, criminal investigations, crime prevention, drunken driving detection, K9 program, use of force scenarios and equipment demonstrations, the Caledonia PD said.