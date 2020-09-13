Caledonia Police Department selling 'Back The Blue' signs despite one trustee's concerns about partisanship

CALEDONIA — Although one Village Board member has raised concerns about the village appearing partisan, the Caledonia Police Department is continuing to sell Back The Blue signs to raise funds for its community policing efforts.
The laminated yard signs are being sold Monday through Friday for $10 each at the Caledonia Police Department, 6900 Nicholson Road, or by calling 262-835-4433. The proceeds will cover the costs of the signs, with the profit going toward funding the village’s expanding community policing initiative, according to the department.
“The ‘Back the Blue’ signs are designed to show support for the police. The signs are NOT designed or intended to oppose any other group or idea,” Police Chief Christopher Botsch explained in an email. “I do NOT believe that support of our police officers and conversations on police reform are mutually exclusive concepts.”
Still, Trustee Fran Martin had concerns. Regarding the phrase “Back The Blue,” Martin said during a Caledonia Village Board meeting Tuesday, “That’s a very politicized thing. It’s taken by many people to be in opposition to Black Lives Matter. I wish we had done something more neutral … it is interpreted as opposition of Black lives. I don’t think we as a village should be supplying those.”
No other trustees spoke in support or opposition to the signs while approving the revenue the signs generated Tuesday.
Botsch disagrees: “The Caledonia Police Department is selling the ‘Back the Blue’ signs to show support for our officers, to give a voice to those who support us, and to raise money for community-related programs. While the money has not yet been earmarked for any specific items, we plan to use it on various efforts to engage with our citizens.”
Back The Blue and Black Lives Matter
Divisions between communities and their police forces, particularly with regard to race, have been particularly stark as protests and riots have captured international attention since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in May. One of the loudest demands coming out of those protests has been for reform of police departments, with some law enforcement funding being redirected to spending more on other community and health programs.
While some police departments have increased their showmanship amid this crisis — the Antigo Police Department in northern Wisconsin is selling signs similar to the ones the Caledonia PD is purveying — others have stayed away from such displays.
San Francisco’s chief of police, Bill Scott, banned his officers from wearing Thin Blue Line face masks the local police union had distributed; Scott said he feared some residents would see the masks as “divisive and disrespectful,” particularly amid Black Lives Matter protests. The police union has since complained about Scott’s decision, saying it intended to have the masks act “as a morale booster” for officers facing increasing criticism and that the masks were not meant to be “a political statement.”
You’ve got to be kidding us! A Thin Blue Line flag flying at half mast at the Lamoreux Justice Center, a courthouse in #OrangeCounty by the OC Sheriffs. pic.twitter.com/zSvlxeJWVx— Chispa (@ChispaOC) May 29, 2020
The Marshall Project reported that, in recent months, “when deputies hoisted the (Thin Blue Line) flag outside government buildings in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Orange County, California, the sheriffs in both communities were sharply criticized.” In both cases, some members of those communities said they felt the flying of the pro-police flags were direct affronts to Black Lives Matter, with one California organizer saying the use of the flag is “tone deaf” in the current climate and that the Thin Blue Line flag is “problematic on a normal day.”
To those critiques, Botsch replied: “The Caledonia Police Department is committed to professional policing, and we are open to meaningful conversations to ensure our practices are in line with community expectations. As communities continue their discussions on the role of today’s police officers and how to best protect and serve our citizens, it is important that our officers are supported through that process.”
History
Use of the phrase “Thin Blue Line” dates to the mid-19th century, but didn’t start growing in popularity for another century. The term commonly refers to the line between law and order, a line that is supposed to be held by police, i.e., “the blue.”
In the 1950s, the phrase “Thin Blue Line” become closer to the mainstream when it was used as the title of a TV show produced by Los Angeles Police Department Chief William H. Parker, who had made it his quest to improve public perception of police.
The phrase Blue Lives Matter is much newer, having first been used after two New York Police officers were murdered in December 2014, soon after the Black Lives Matter movement began in summer 2013 as a social media hashtag following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Trayvon Martin.
