Caledonia Police Department selling 'Back The Blue' signs despite one trustee's concerns about partisanship

No other trustees spoke in support or opposition to the signs while approving the revenue the signs generated Tuesday.

Botsch disagrees: “The Caledonia Police Department is selling the ‘Back the Blue’ signs to show support for our officers, to give a voice to those who support us, and to raise money for community-related programs. While the money has not yet been earmarked for any specific items, we plan to use it on various efforts to engage with our citizens.”

Back The Blue and Black Lives Matter

Divisions between communities and their police forces, particularly with regard to race, have been particularly stark as protests and riots have captured international attention since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in May. One of the loudest demands coming out of those protests has been for reform of police departments, with some law enforcement funding being redirected to spending more on other community and health programs.

While some police departments have increased their showmanship amid this crisis — the Antigo Police Department in northern Wisconsin is selling signs similar to the ones the Caledonia PD is purveying — others have stayed away from such displays.