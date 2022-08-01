 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caledonia Police Department hires two new cops, one from the RPD, other from DA's Office

  • 0
John Holimon and Kelsey Burnside

John Holimon and Kelsey Burnside were welcomed Monday to the Caledonia Police Department at the Caledonia Village Hall.

 Caledonia Police Department

CALEDONIA — Two new police officers were welcomed Monday at the Caledonia Police Department. John Holimon and Kelsey Burnside received their badges and shook hands with Police Chief Christopher Botsch at the Caledonia Village Hall.

Kelsey Burnside

Kelsey Burnside receives her police badge as she shakes hands with Police Chief Christopher Botsch at the Caledonia Village Hall.
John Holimon

John Holimon holds his police badge as he shakes hands with Police Chief Christopher Botsch at the Caledonia Village Hall.

Holimon has spent 3½ years as a Racine Police Department officer and has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Louisiana Tech University. He is to start his field training next week.

Burnside previously worked at the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. She has a bachelor’s degree in forensic chemistry and law enforcement and justice administration and her master’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University. She is to begin the law enforcement academy at Gateway Technical College next week and then start her field training upon graduation.

"We are very excited to have them as our newest members of the Caledonia PD family," Deputy Chief Shawn Engleman wrote in a social media post. "Please welcome them both to the community."

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News