Caledonia Police Department hires two new cops, one from the RPD, other from DA's Office

CALEDONIA — Two new police officers were welcomed Monday at the Caledonia Police Department. John Holimon and Kelsey Burnside received their badges and shook hands with Police Chief Christopher Botsch at the Caledonia Village Hall.

Holimon has spent 3½ years as a Racine Police Department officer and has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Louisiana Tech University. He is to start his field training next week.

Burnside previously worked at the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. She has a bachelor’s degree in forensic chemistry and law enforcement and justice administration and her master’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University. She is to begin the law enforcement academy at Gateway Technical College next week and then start her field training upon graduation.

"We are very excited to have them as our newest members of the Caledonia PD family," Deputy Chief Shawn Engleman wrote in a social media post. "Please welcome them both to the community."