Caledonia Police Department gains new officer

CALEDONIA — New year, new officer, the Caledonia Police Department said.
Andrew Mitchell was sworn in as the CPD's newest police officer on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Mitchell is a native of Milwaukee County and a 2020 graduate of Greendale High School. He was dual-enrolled at Milwaukee Area Technical College his senior year.
He obtained an associates degree in criminal justice in 2022 on a technical excellence scholarship at MATC.
Mitchell has been an auxiliary officer for the Greendale Police Department and a community service officer for the Greenfield Police Department.
He is to return to MATC to attend the 720-hour police academy on Jan. 11.
"I should note that he is the same age as Chief (Christopher) Botsch was when he started his career," Sgt. Jim Gardiner wrote on Facebook. "Please welcome Andrew to the village and wish him a long and healthy career."