Caledonia Police Department conducting community survey

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is conducting a community survey for Village of Caledonia adult citizens.

“We would like to hear from the residents that we serve on how we are doing,” the Caledonia PD said in a press release issued Wednesday.

A survey of 11 questions is available on SurveyMonkey for citizens who wish to take it. The only requirements are that participants are Caledonia residents and are 18 or older.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/ CaledoniaPD.

The results of the survey will be analyzed by department leadership to evaluate current operations and determine priorities in planning for the future.

The Caledonia PD is not collecting any personal information unless citizens wish to provide it for follow up; otherwise participants can be assured of complete confidentiality and anonymity, the department said.

The SurveyMonkey link will remain available through May 14.

“The more citizens that take the survey, the better representation of Caledonia residents we will have,” the Caledonia PD said in the release.