Caledonia Police Chief to step down next month

CALEDONIA — Daniel Reilly plans to step down as the chief of the Caledonia Police Department after one-and-a-half years leading the department. Reilly said he plans to “go into business for myself” as a private investigator for insurance companies and law firms.
He internally announced his plans to retire last week, after less than a year-and-a-half with the department. Reilly’s final day is tentatively scheduled for April 30.
When asked if his retirement has anything to do with last year's monthslong internal sexual assault and harassment investigation that led to the resignation of former Capt. Brian Wall, Reilly said “It is not.” He explained that, after discussions with his family regarding future plans, he said “It was time” to retire from policing.
Reilly has been a career police officer. He started with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in 1989 and stayed there until being sworn in as Caledonia’s police chief in September 2018.
A Police and Fire Commission meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss who will become interim chief and other plans to replace Reilly.
"I don't want to leave them high and dry," Reilly said of his indefinite retirement date.
Daniel Warren, who had been part of the Caledonia Police Department for more than 31 years before retiring in May 2018, preceded Reilly as chief.
Reilly’s starting salary was $107,500 per year, which is $12,500 more than Warren made.
Reilly was instrumental in convincing the Village of Caledonia to purchase body cameras for all of its officers. He also led the department through other high-anxiety moments, like on Aug. 18, 2019, when a Caledonia police officer used deadly force against a 38-year-old Racine man who attacked the officer with a meat cleaver. The officer was injured in the attack.