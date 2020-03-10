Caledonia Police Chief to step down next month

CALEDONIA — Daniel Reilly plans to step down as the chief of the Caledonia Police Department after one-and-a-half years leading the department. Reilly said he plans to “go into business for myself” as a private investigator for insurance companies and law firms.

He internally announced his plans to retire last week, after less than a year-and-a-half with the department. Reilly’s final day is tentatively scheduled for April 30.

When asked if his retirement has anything to do with last year's monthslong internal sexual assault and harassment investigation that led to the resignation of former Capt. Brian Wall, Reilly said “It is not.” He explained that, after discussions with his family regarding future plans, he said “It was time” to retire from policing.

Reilly has been a career police officer. He started with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in 1989 and stayed there until being sworn in as Caledonia’s police chief in September 2018.

A Police and Fire Commission meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss who will become interim chief and other plans to replace Reilly.

"I don't want to leave them high and dry," Reilly said of his indefinite retirement date.