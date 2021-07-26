With body-cam video — Caledonia police chief: Officer was not planting evidence

CALEDONIA — The village police chief says cellphone video that appeared to show an officer planting evidence during a traffic stop instead shows the officer discarding an item that had been found on a passenger in that vehicle.
Chief Christopher Botsch added in a Facebook post on the Caledonia Police Department page that "while we would discourage officers from discarding items into a citizen's vehicle, the video is clear that the officer is NOT (Chief Botsch's emphasis) doing anything illegal" and added that no arrests were made as a result of this incident.
Botsch said the as-yet-unidentified officer was tossing aside a "corner tear," or the corner of a plastic baggie, that had been found inside a passenger's pocket.
While corner tears are sometimes used to hold illegal drugs, Botsch said, no drugs were found, and no charges are being pursued except a speeding ticket for the driver.
Video captured by a person seated in the front passenger seat — showing the officer's actions — was previously posted on Facebook, and stirred speculation that the officer appeared to be planting evidence inside the vehicle.
According to Caledonia police, the incident began at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday when police stopped a vehicle whose driver was suspected of driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police said a front-seat passenger declined to identify himself, and other passengers in the back were not wearing seat belts.
When police searched the people, officers found what they described as a corner tear in one passenger's pocket. After the plastic material was passed around and inspected by officers, the officer captured on video tossed the item back inside the vehicle.
"Since there were no drugs in the corner tear, the officers discarded the empty packaging material in the vehicle," Botsch wrote on Facebook. "This is what was observed in the video."
After social media speculation that the video showed an office planting evidence, Caledonia police conducted an internal review and examined police bodycam footage from the incident. Botsch said bodycam footage confirms that the officer was only discarding a corner tear taken from a passenger's pocket.
"The origin of the empty corner tear and the circumstances under which it was placed in the vehicle are supported by body-worn camera video," Botsch wrote.
Officials said four police officers were on the scene and that other bodycam video is still being reviewed. Botsch concluded the Facebook post by writing that "All videos, in their entirety, will be released in the very near future."
Update – Social Media Video Video 1 of 2. See comments for video two. On 07-21-21 at about 3:22pm, officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 63 mph in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle was occupied by a driver along with front and rear passengers. The driver was identified by her driver’s license. The front passenger lawfully declined to identify himself. The rear passengers were not wearing their seat-belts and were asked to identify themselves. The driver and rear passengers were later removed from the vehicle. A subsequent search of one of the rear passengers produced an empty corner tear (corner of a plastic baggie) from a passenger’s pocket. The empty corner tear did NOT contain any illegal substance; however, this type of packaging is a common method for holding illegal drugs. The empty corner tear was turned over by the searching officer to another officer who was on scene. That officer turned it over to the officer who is seen on video. Since there were NO DRUGS in the corner tear, the officers discarded the empty packaging material in the vehicle. This is what was observed in the video. The front seat passenger tells the officer that his actions are on video, and the officer replies that he is also recording the incident. The officer acknowledges to the front seat passenger that he (officer) put the item there and explains that it was taken from one of the passengers and the officer did not want to “hold on to it.” Essentially, he appears to be discarding the empty baggie. While we would discourage officers from discarding items into a citizen’s vehicle, the video is clear that the officer is NOT planting evidence or doing anything illegal. Additionally, the empty corner tear is not itself illegal. No arrests were made as a result of this incident. The only arrest/citation arising from this incident was a speeding citation issued to the driver. While this is only a summary of the events, the origin of the empty corner tear and the circumstances under which it was placed in the vehicle are supported by body worn camera video. Attached are two video clips (see comments for second video). There are two separate clips because they are from different officer’s body worn cameras. Since four officers were present on scene, the body worn camera footage and squad camera footage totals in excess of 6 hours of video. We are still in the process of reviewing the videos. All videos, in their entirety, will be released in the very near future. Christopher Botsch Chief of PolicePosted by Village of Caledonia Police Department on Saturday, July 24, 2021