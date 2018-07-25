Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police and Fire Commission is interviewing candidates this week for the police chief position. The interviews took place on Tuesday and are also scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Fran Petrick from the Police and Fire Commission said the commission plans on interviewing nine candidates this week. The commission will then decide which candidates, if any, will go on to a second round of interviews.

Petrick declined to disclose if any of the candidates are current Caledonia police officers.

“I will say we have some good candidates,” said Petrick.

Petrick said the commission would like to choose a new police chief soon but didn’t have a deadline in mind. She said she didn’t want to rush the process.

“It’s not a decision we want to make in haste,” said Petrick. “It’s a big decision and we want to make the right one.”

Former Police Chief Daniel Warren retired on May 8. On May 30, the Caledonia Police and Fire Commission updated and approved the job posting for the open police chief position which was posted in early June. Applications were accepted up until July 2.

Warren joined the force in 1987 and, after 28 years, was promoted to police chief when former Chief Toby Schey retired in December 2015.

During Warren’s tenure, the department raised more than $30,000 to obtain Louie, the village’s first K-9 officer, Louie. Louie hit the streets in late 2016, assisting Officer Cory Radke with tracking, drug enforcement, suspect apprehension and community relations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments