Try 1 month for 99¢
Caledonia Village Hall
Buy Now

Caledonia’s new Village Hall, located at 5043 Chester Lane, north of Four Mile Road near Crawford Park, officially opened for business on June 12, 2017.

 CARA SPOTO, Journal Times file photo

CALEDONIA — The village’s Police and Fire Commission may have a new president soon.

The previous president, Fran Petrick, is no longer on the commission. Mike Linstroth, who most recently served as the commission’s secretary, was nominated for president at the commission’s Oct. 30 meeting. Kathy Kasper was nominated by Linstroth to replace him as commission secretary.

Both nominations passed the commission unanimously.

With the departure of Petrick, there is now an opening on the five-person committee.

Applications to fill that position can be accessed at caledonia-wi.gov/police-fire-commission.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments