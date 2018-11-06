CALEDONIA — The village’s Police and Fire Commission may have a new president soon.
The previous president, Fran Petrick, is no longer on the commission. Mike Linstroth, who most recently served as the commission’s secretary, was nominated for president at the commission’s Oct. 30 meeting. Kathy Kasper was nominated by Linstroth to replace him as commission secretary.
Both nominations passed the commission unanimously.
With the departure of Petrick, there is now an opening on the five-person committee.
Applications to fill that position can be accessed at caledonia-wi.gov/police-fire-commission.
