CALEDONIA — The proposal to expand Payne & Dolan’s quarry at the corner of 3 Mile Road and Charles Street was again met with vocal opposition at a public meeting Monday, but the Caledonia Planning Commission still recommended approval of the proposal and sent the measure on to the Village Board.

At a special meeting at which the entire Village Board was present, the commission recommended approval for Payne & Dolan’s request to rezone approximately 26 acres and allow mining/the use of explosives in that area. The recommendation came on a 5-2 vote, near the conclusion of the 2-hour, 45-minute meeting.

Nearly 100 people attended the meeting at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

Payne & Dolan has owned its present quarry since 2013 and already owns the land it is requesting to be rezoned. The land that could be rezoned is currently being used for farming.

Discussion

There were three topics on the agenda for Monday’s meeting to be discussed regarding the quarry:

  • Impact of dust and other minerals released into the air resulting from blasting and mining in the quarry.
  • Impact of an expanded quarry on property values in the area.
  • And impact of tax revenue that could be collected by the village from the quarry as compared to collecting from a residential area.

AIR QUALITY: Several residents have reported finding unacceptable amounts dust in and around their properties, which they blame on the quarry. Some of those residents fear that more mining in the quarry, especially if it occurred closer to their homes, will have adverse health effects.

Village Trustee Fran Martin called into question a study conducted less than a decade ago. The study, she said, found that air quality around the quarry was still safe, but she felt that the test was insufficient and didn’t fully survey the whole area surrounding the quarry.

Village President Jim Dobbs, before the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting, requested that nobody present subjective assessments of the air quality. Martin was the only one who mentioned air quality explicitly, although others mentioned having fears that the quarry being moved closer to homes could be damaging to residents’ health.

PROPERTY VALUES: Jerry Hooyman, an outspoken opponent of expanding the quarry, said that he believes an expanded quarry will cause neighboring property values to decrease by “40 percent or more.”

He presented a series of studies to the board, which showed examples in Bluffton, Ohio and Rustburg, Va., among others, where the presence of a mine created a significant negative impact on properties nearby.

TAX REVENUES: Village Administrator Tom Christensen said that a study conducted about five years ago indicated that residential zoning had more tax revenue potential than rezoning as compared to the quarry, even after taking into consideration the added costs of providing services to homes.

“Residential development would bring more tax revenue for the village,” he stated.

Christensen was basing the estimate on a valuation of about $206,000 per lot. Village Trustee Jay Benkowski said that some village properties have sold for nearly $300,000, indicating that the land could be of even more value if used for residential development. Benkowski said that a new study is currently underway.

Hooyman supported this idea.

“Tax revenues in the village will increase,” Hooyman said. “If you don’t rezone, homes will be built on that land … Foxconn needs a lot of the people.”

Opposition

On several roads in Caledonia, including the one leading to the Village Hall, there are yard signs that read “NO TO QUARRY.” A minivan parked at the Village Hall Monday night had a “NO QUARRY” sign taped to the back door. One attendee of the meeting had a colorful sign reading “NO QUARRY EXPANSION WE VOTE TOO!”

Dobbs asked three times if anyone wanted to speak out in support of expanding the quarry. Nobody stood up.

About six residents received permission to make comments during the meeting. Others made their voices heard anyway.

An attorney, Dennis Grzezinski, was approved to speak at the meeting on behalf of 18 residents and local business owners who had hired him.

“The Village of Caledonia is at a fork in the road,” he said. “The whole reason that zoning (law) prohibits incompatible uses, such as extractive quarrying and residential districts, is specifically to manage and reduce the impact on quality of life and property values of the surrounding community.”

When Grzezinski asked members of the audience to stand if they opposed the quarry, at least 60 percent of them rose.

“(Payne & Dolan) are a legal business, but it has bad effects on its neighbors … (The commission and Village Board) can only make the damage a little less bad,” said Grzezinski. “All of the adverse impacts of the quarry will continue for 30 years … It’s not speaking out against the quarry, it’s stating facts.”

Representatives from Payne & Dolan attended the meeting and answered a couple questions from the board, but did not address the crowd directly. The representatives also asked for amendments to the existing proposal regarding its responsibilities regarding contractors who remove minerals from the mine, which were approved by a 6-1 vote.

After the quarry

If the quarry isn’t given permission to expand, estimates give it four to five more years before its resources will be fully exhausted. If it expands, it could last another half-century. Digging at the site began in the 19th century.

Payne & Dolan’s reclamation plan offers the idea of eventually turning the quarry site into a lake and recreation area, although the company will not be responsible for maintaining it.

Near the end of the meeting, Dobbs said: “Well we have a 165-year-old hole now. The end is in sight … When this is done, there will be a beautiful recreation lake.”

Immediately as he finished the sentence, Dobbs was met with a round of boos and jeers. One man yelled “Go jump in it” at the village president.

Benkowski said that, if the quarry is expanded and mined fully, most of the meeting’s attendees would not survive to see the day when it could be turned into a lake. He was met with cheers at pointing this out.

When the Planning Commission approved the plan to be forwarded to the board, one attendee loudly said, “Anybody know a Realtor?” implying that she was considering moving away.

During the meeting, a resident asked the commission if there was any way eminent domain might be used if the quarry expansion was blocked.

“It never crossed my mind,” Dobbs said.

“I’m hoping that’s a no,” the man replied.

