CALEDONIA — The proposal to expand Payne & Dolan’s quarry at the corner of 3 Mile Road and Charles Street was again met with vocal opposition at a public meeting Monday, but the Caledonia Planning Commission still recommended approval of the proposal and sent the measure on to the Village Board.
At a special meeting at which the entire Village Board was present, the commission recommended approval for Payne & Dolan’s request to rezone approximately 26 acres and allow mining/the use of explosives in that area. The recommendation came on a 5-2 vote, near the conclusion of the 2-hour, 45-minute meeting.
Nearly 100 people attended the meeting at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
Payne & Dolan has owned its present quarry since 2013 and already owns the land it is requesting to be rezoned. The land that could be rezoned is currently being used for farming.
Discussion
There were three topics on the agenda for Monday’s meeting to be discussed regarding the quarry:
- Impact of dust and other minerals released into the air resulting from blasting and mining in the quarry.
- Impact of an expanded quarry on property values in the area.
- And impact of tax revenue that could be collected by the village from the quarry as compared to collecting from a residential area.
AIR QUALITY: Several residents have reported finding unacceptable amounts dust in and around their properties, which they blame on the quarry. Some of those residents fear that more mining in the quarry, especially if it occurred closer to their homes, will have adverse health effects.
Village Trustee Fran Martin called into question a study conducted less than a decade ago. The study, she said, found that air quality around the quarry was still safe, but she felt that the test was insufficient and didn’t fully survey the whole area surrounding the quarry.
Village President Jim Dobbs, before the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting, requested that nobody present subjective assessments of the air quality. Martin was the only one who mentioned air quality explicitly, although others mentioned having fears that the quarry being moved closer to homes could be damaging to residents’ health.
PROPERTY VALUES: Jerry Hooyman, an outspoken opponent of expanding the quarry, said that he believes an expanded quarry will cause neighboring property values to decrease by “40 percent or more.”
He presented a series of studies to the board, which showed examples in Bluffton, Ohio and Rustburg, Va., among others, where the presence of a mine created a significant negative impact on properties nearby.
TAX REVENUES: Village Administrator Tom Christensen said that a study conducted about five years ago indicated that residential zoning had more tax revenue potential than rezoning as compared to the quarry, even after taking into consideration the added costs of providing services to homes.
“Residential development would bring more tax revenue for the village,” he stated.
Christensen was basing the estimate on a valuation of about $206,000 per lot. Village Trustee Jay Benkowski said that some village properties have sold for nearly $300,000, indicating that the land could be of even more value if used for residential development. Benkowski said that a new study is currently underway.
Hooyman supported this idea.
“Tax revenues in the village will increase,” Hooyman said. “If you don’t rezone, homes will be built on that land … Foxconn needs a lot of the people.”
Opposition
On several roads in Caledonia, including the one leading to the Village Hall, there are yard signs that read “NO TO QUARRY.” A minivan parked at the Village Hall Monday night had a “NO QUARRY” sign taped to the back door. One attendee of the meeting had a colorful sign reading “NO QUARRY EXPANSION WE VOTE TOO!”
Dobbs asked three times if anyone wanted to speak out in support of expanding the quarry. Nobody stood up.
About six residents received permission to make comments during the meeting. Others made their voices heard anyway.
An attorney, Dennis Grzezinski, was approved to speak at the meeting on behalf of 18 residents and local business owners who had hired him.
“The Village of Caledonia is at a fork in the road,” he said. “The whole reason that zoning (law) prohibits incompatible uses, such as extractive quarrying and residential districts, is specifically to manage and reduce the impact on quality of life and property values of the surrounding community.”
When Grzezinski asked members of the audience to stand if they opposed the quarry, at least 60 percent of them rose.
“(Payne & Dolan) are a legal business, but it has bad effects on its neighbors … (The commission and Village Board) can only make the damage a little less bad,” said Grzezinski. “All of the adverse impacts of the quarry will continue for 30 years … It’s not speaking out against the quarry, it’s stating facts.”
Representatives from Payne & Dolan attended the meeting and answered a couple questions from the board, but did not address the crowd directly. The representatives also asked for amendments to the existing proposal regarding its responsibilities regarding contractors who remove minerals from the mine, which were approved by a 6-1 vote.
After the quarry
If the quarry isn’t given permission to expand, estimates give it four to five more years before its resources will be fully exhausted. If it expands, it could last another half-century. Digging at the site began in the 19th century.
Payne & Dolan’s reclamation plan offers the idea of eventually turning the quarry site into a lake and recreation area, although the company will not be responsible for maintaining it.
Near the end of the meeting, Dobbs said: “Well we have a 165-year-old hole now. The end is in sight … When this is done, there will be a beautiful recreation lake.”
Immediately as he finished the sentence, Dobbs was met with a round of boos and jeers. One man yelled “Go jump in it” at the village president.
Benkowski said that, if the quarry is expanded and mined fully, most of the meeting’s attendees would not survive to see the day when it could be turned into a lake. He was met with cheers at pointing this out.
When the Planning Commission approved the plan to be forwarded to the board, one attendee loudly said, “Anybody know a Realtor?” implying that she was considering moving away.
During the meeting, a resident asked the commission if there was any way eminent domain might be used if the quarry expansion was blocked.
“It never crossed my mind,” Dobbs said.
“I’m hoping that’s a no,” the man replied.
All you residents of Caledonia, make sure you get in touch with your Village representative. Let them know it's time we get out of the 50's and stop believing we can exist as a "bedroom community" Time moves on, and so must we. We've been stagnate for way too long. Time to move forward. Tell your rep to vote yes on the expansion. Let's bring Caledonia into the present!
It's not just dust, it's the effects on our property value. Average property value loss next to quarries is ~40% loss, meaning the planning committee is putting hard working americans underwater on their homes. It's very easy for people to speak of progress when it's not their own back yard, and again the residents of Wisconsin are being forced to foot more corporate welfare. These rocks don't go to Foxconn, they hop on a train out of the county to Illinois out of state. P&D is pocketing millions by destroying this community.
We bought our homes next to a quarry that had a life of 4-5 years, and has been zoned residential. There's even been a large 10 acre drainage pond that was built by Caledonia to plan for this extra housing - now it's a 10 acre waste of land and a testament to the incompetence to Jim Dobbs and the planning committee. And to believe the company is going under because of one mine?? They're a large company with many quarries across the state to get rock from. They're simply trying to exploit the community by lining the pockets of the committee and our politicians to turn back a decision made 20 years ago to stop mining in the middle of our town. Vulcan was told it was residential, now with enough money any company can come mine in your back yard, take your rights, and call it eminent domain. Vote these clowns out.
Something needs to be done before voting time Ryan. You folks need to contact each and every member of the board (emails and phone #'s on the village website) as well as the Village Admin. You need to contact each and every member of the PC and demand that they explain their vote to you and then rebut. You need a petition (which I believe they have) and you need to focus on the fact that you have substantive proof (as is now required with Act 67) that this rezoning is detrimental versus residential. Play their game. Also see if you can get anyone over there to study the particulates before the board meeting. Not sure if it is next week because of Labor Day. If you don't have the study folks need to go to the meeting and at the least apply pressure to get the resolution pushed back.
All of your points are, IMO, spot on.
Working on it, hope to hear more tomorrow about our options as homeowners.
Ryan......"We bought our homes next to a quarry"...Enough said!!!!!
You're no different than mainstream media taking my sentence out of context.
You're no different than the mainstream media taking my sentence out of context. We should change your nickname to CNN
It appear that the Planning Commission were given substantive proof that it would be more beneficial to the village and the taxpayers if the quarry was denied (ie an increased tax base, is that not what everyone always focuses on?). Act 67, passed in October has reversed the burden of proof to the citizens versus prior the business, to provide detrimental effect to the community. Such was done and the PC still voted 5-2 to recommend rezoning?
What the heck? The board needs to vote no. They have gotten what they asked for. Proof that it is more advantageous to keep zoning in place at residential versus extractive.
Sounds very strange.
area was ZONED RESIDENTIAL* (problems with connection and trying to type)
The land is zoned residential. Everyone that bought here knew about the existing quarry and knew this proposed expansion areas was it was ZONED RESIDENTIAL.
If this goes through there will loud blasting and drilling, loud trucks and equipment RIGHT BEHIND AND VERY CLOSE TO heavily populated residential areas. The Village would gain much more leaving it residential but it seems there are political and personal interests involved and they don't care about the residents. Some people are trying to sell and there was at least one rescinded offer on a home due to this proposal. Caledonia will turn this hot residential area cold.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, planning commission. Now let's just hope the full board will follow through. Good Job!!!
Tansandy: why are you for this if it has been proven that it would be more advantageous for the community to keep the zoning residential? Honest question, I don't understand and would like your input, I'm curious.
The people of Caledonia reject any progress thats offered to their community. They would rather see a business fold than to work out a deal thats best for all. It would be foolish if this got defeated. All of you who live near the quarry should not be surprised. Dust? Are you kidding me? Now you complain about dust? Maybe eminent domain needs to apply to residents so they can move on to a better location even though they chose to buy their homes next to the quarry. Caledonia will never meet the demands of the Foxconn development with this mentality. It’s a no brainer to me. The greater good is for everyone, not a few who complain about dust!
