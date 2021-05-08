Caledonia planning a new water tower on what had been DeBack Farms Business Park property

CALEDONIA — The village has secured a portion of DeBack Farms Business Park property to eventually place a water tower on the land.
The village and the developer entered into a development agreement on DeBack Farms Business Park, located along Interstate 94 just south of Four Mile Road, in July 2016. A first amendment came in September 2016 and a second amendment came in July 2018.
The third amendment was approved at Monday’s Village Board meeting. It was in the mutual interest of both the village and Wispark — DeBack Farms Business Park is a Wispark development, and Wispark is owned by WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies — to release Outlot 4 of Certified Survey Map 3438 from the DeBack Farms Business Park, according to the village’s resolution No. 2021-57.
Outlot 4 is a 1.8-acre parcel that fronts Adams Road and is anticipated to be the future site of the water tower. The village does not have the deed to the land yet.
The motion was approved unanimously.
Village Attorney Elaine Ekes described the amendment as an “adjustment to the profit-sharing formula to reflect additional costs DeBack Farms has incurred.”
Meaning, there is no exchange of money, but the village quantified the value of the property as $250,000, reducing some of the share in profits related to the business as a part of the tax increment district.
The land parcel will additionally be released from restrictive covenants, such as constraints on the land use.
“There was an adjustment based on the additional costs as well as the release of this parcel that the village is obtaining as part of the DeBack Farms recent transactions. So that adjustment was based on the financial considerations overall, for the additional costs of Wispark,” Ekes said.
Ekes said the water tower is “overall, good infrastructure,” and will eventually be needed for that area.
Photos: UW-Madison's new chemistry building
A 10-story tower taking shape on University Avenue as part of a $133 million overhaul of UW-Madison’s chemistry complex includes elements designed to reduce the energy needed to heat, cool and light the building that go beyond current state building code requirements.
Heat exchangers: Exhaust air from labs passes over over coils containing a glycol-water mixture that captures energy before the air leaves the building, transferring it to the fresh air supply, reducing the energy required to heat and cool the building.
Windows: An opaque ceramic frit, or screen, is baked into the insulated, floor-to-ceiling windows, creating an integrated shading device that allows maximum natural light while reducing glare and heat gain.