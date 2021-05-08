Caledonia planning a new water tower on what had been DeBack Farms Business Park property

CALEDONIA — The village has secured a portion of DeBack Farms Business Park property to eventually place a water tower on the land.

The village and the developer entered into a development agreement on DeBack Farms Business Park, located along Interstate 94 just south of Four Mile Road, in July 2016. A first amendment came in September 2016 and a second amendment came in July 2018.

The third amendment was approved at Monday’s Village Board meeting. It was in the mutual interest of both the village and Wispark — DeBack Farms Business Park is a Wispark development, and Wispark is owned by WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies — to release Outlot 4 of Certified Survey Map 3438 from the DeBack Farms Business Park, according to the village’s resolution No. 2021-57.

Outlot 4 is a 1.8-acre parcel that fronts Adams Road and is anticipated to be the future site of the water tower. The village does not have the deed to the land yet.

The motion was approved unanimously.

Village Attorney Elaine Ekes described the amendment as an “adjustment to the profit-sharing formula to reflect additional costs DeBack Farms has incurred.”