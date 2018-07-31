Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — Caledonia’s Plan Commission has decided to reopen the public hearing regarding the proposed Payne and Dolan expansion at Three Mile Road and Charles Street.

At Monday’s meeting, the commission authorized a “continued hearing” at a joint Plan Commission/Village Board meeting to re-examine some of the arguments and questions put forth at the July 9 hearing.

It is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

Payne and Dolan and the public will have an opportunity to respond to the presented information.

The July 9 meeting

Payne and Dolan is requesting a conditional-use permit, a nonmetallic mining permit and to rezone 31 acres of land from agricultural use to mining. Out of that, Payne and Dolan Vice President Brian Endres has said about 14 acres would actually be mined and the rest would be used as a buffer.

The proposal would have Charles Street shift to the east of the proposed site, which would be surrounded by berms. The rest of Payne and Dolan’s property to the east, Endres said, would be deed-restricted so that no more mining would be permitted.

The Caledonia Plan Commission and Village Board heard more than 1 hour, 45 minutes of testimony for and against the project at the July 9 joint hearing.

A handful of Racine-area business owners in construction, trucking and excavation testified that the quarry benefited the area’s construction projects, their employees and taxpayers.

Opponents voiced concerns over dust, property values and the tax value of the quarry versus residential development.

After closing public comment, the Plan Commission voted to table the decision to give village staff members time to fact-check some of the comments and research questions raised by the public.

Commission member William Folk II said he wanted to clarify that the village should compare the net tax revenue generated by residential versus the quarry.

“Because there’s an expense that residences have on the village that business does not have,” said Folk.

Folk said that he was initially opposed to reopening the hearing unless it was focused solely on points that have already been raised.

“Otherwise we’re going to end up at a perpetual public hearing,” said Folk.

Village attorney Elaine Ekes informed him that the language of the authorization limits the August hearing to “the receipt of information related only to the three topics.”

The village has posted on its website the details of Payne and Dolan’s proposal as well as the minutes and submitted documents from the July 9 hearing in an effort, as Ekes described it, to be “as transparent as possible.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments