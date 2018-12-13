Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is seeking assistance to find a suspect who may be involved in a string of thefts in the village. 

On Monday and Tuesday, Caledonia Police took reports of numerous theft from vehicles, occurring in the northeast area of Caledonia. Purses and money were reportedly stolen, as a well as a loaded firearm, from unlocked vehicles, Caledonia Police reported Thursday.

Police recovered a surveillance video of a suspect trying to enter a vehicle in the 5100 block of Briarwood Lane at 1:33 a.m. Monday. It was locked and the suspect was not able to get inside the vehicle.

The suspect is described as white male of unknown age. Police say he is between 5'8" and 5'11" in height and medium build. The suspect was wearing a black knit hat, black jacket, tan military style pants, and black boots with black rubber over the toes and soles of the boots.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about this crime or other unreported vehicle thefts is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-835-4423, ext. 178.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

