Caledonia parks employee accused of embezzlement may collect unemployment

CALEDONIA — Jim Svoboda, the disgraced former parks employee of the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant who faces felony charges for allegedly embezzling and stealing more than $330,000, may soon start collecting unemployment checks paid by the Village of Caledonia.
Caledonia officials are not happy about it.
Upon hearing the village might have to keep giving Svoboda money, Trustee Lee Wishau said it “sent my blood pressure to record levels.”
Svoboda resigned in March 2019 when the investigation into his alleged thefts was just beginning. He later got another job, Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise said, but then has recently qualified for unemployment.
Muise explained to the Village Board on Monday that Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development “has already determined that he (Svoboda) is eligible” for unemployment compensation.
Caledonia is appealing that determination: “We don’t think he should be eligible,” Muise said.
In 2003, before he was employed by the village, Svoboda pleaded guilty/no contest to misdemeanor unemployment compensation fraud and was ordered to pay more than $2,500 by the Racine County Circuit Court.
On Monday, the Village Board approved $963.57 to be paid to the Department of Workforce Development, the first such payment requested of the village in regard to Svoboda. The payment covers unemployment claims from Jan. 27-Feb. 27.
The Village Board approved the payment “painfully,” Trustee Fran Martin said, noting she hopes the state changes its ruling on appeal.
A hearing on the appeal is not yet scheduled.
State law changes considered
The situation has led to the larger question of: Should an employer have to pay unemployment to someone who voluntarily resigned, especially someone under investigation for fraud and theft?
Although Svoboda has been accused of embezzlement, fraud and misconduct in public office, he has not been convicted of any of those charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
“The village shouldn’t have to pay unemployment for someone who quit,” said Trustee Tom Weatherston, a former state representative.
Village Board members are planning to lean on legislators to change state law, hoping to prevent people in Svoboda’s situation from collecting checks from their former employer in the future.
“It is something we’re researching now,” said state Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, who represents much of Caledonia. “I empathize with the village, having to pay unemployment insurance for someone who embezzled thousands of dollars.”
As for the public, Muise told The Journal Times in an email: “Certainly, individuals disgusted by this issue can connect (with) their State Representatives to voice their concerns.”
Wittke said private employers have complained about Wisconsin unemployment laws that allow some people who quit to receive paychecks, but this is the first situation he’s heard of where a municipality raised concerns.
If Caledonia wins its appeal, Muise said she isn’t sure what would happen with the $963.57 already given to the Department of Workforce Development.
