Caledonia parks employee accused of embezzlement may collect unemployment

In 2003, before he was employed by the village, Svoboda pleaded guilty/no contest to misdemeanor unemployment compensation fraud and was ordered to pay more than $2,500 by the Racine County Circuit Court.

On Monday, the Village Board approved $963.57 to be paid to the Department of Workforce Development, the first such payment requested of the village in regard to Svoboda. The payment covers unemployment claims from Jan. 27-Feb. 27.

The Village Board approved the payment “painfully,” Trustee Fran Martin said, noting she hopes the state changes its ruling on appeal.

A hearing on the appeal is not yet scheduled.

State law changes considered

The situation has led to the larger question of: Should an employer have to pay unemployment to someone who voluntarily resigned, especially someone under investigation for fraud and theft?

Although Svoboda has been accused of embezzlement, fraud and misconduct in public office, he has not been convicted of any of those charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.