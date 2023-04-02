CALEDONIA — Even though some plans may not come to fruition for possibly a decade, Caledonia has a recent focus on parks.

Within the last six months, the village has approved a Crawford Park master plan, which includes upgrades of a skate park, splash pad, sledding hill, open-air shelter with restrooms, multi-use sports field, court sports and ice skating rink, and approved a budget adjustment for a concrete sidewalk and open-air shelter at Maple Park.

“Any park improvement or development provides a place within the community for our residents to gather and enjoy their community,” said Village Administrator Kathy Kasper. “We anticipate that Caledonia’s population will continue to grow and we would like to poised to be a community of choice for new residents to locate to.”

Money the village is spending on parks are revenues generated by park impact fees, and as such, can only be spent on parks.

These dollars are collected from new home construction fees and are earmarked for future park land or amenities.

Village Trustee Tom Weatherston, who is anticipated to take over as president after running unopposed this April 4 election, noted the Crawford Park master plan is a long-term plan.

“I’m excited to see that, but a lot of that’s a long way out,” he said.

The Crawford Park project, being split into three phases taking place over six or more years, is costing a grand total of $10,091,158.

The master plan that was approved in October 2022 for Crawford Park is a plan that will guide the village in how to prioritize future upgrades and improvements to the park — upgrades that will be funded through park impact fees, donations and other sources.

Public safety staffing expenses are annual, recurring expenses that must be budgeted for every year.

Kasper added she is most excited about this development.

“This is the village’s largest residential area park that has excellent potential to create a sense of place within our community,” Kasper wrote in an email. “We are excited to see this park continue to grow and fulfill the master plan with the addition of walking trails, sledding hill, splash pad, etc.”

Improvements to Crawford Park will maintain the layout of existing baseball diamonds and associated parking with improvements to accessibility, stormwater management and grading the centralized recreation area, according to village documents.

The recreation area is to include court sports (tennis, pickleball and basketball), a new four-season shelter with plaza space, updates to existing playgrounds and shelter, splash pad and associated parking and trails.

The east area of the park is to focus on open recreation: a multi-use sports field, a sledding hill, passive recreation areas and a skate park.

The south area of the park will include the restoration of farm fields into a native prairie space, with recreational walking/running trails, rentable shelters and gathering spaces throughout.

Walking paths are slated to be dog friendly.

“I’m looking forward to that. That’s going to be a nice change,” Weatherston said.

He added he’s excited for the pickleball courts because “that’s a sport even I can handle,” he said, laughing. “I think that’s going to be great. Even seniors can participate in pickleball. Even with bad knees, I can still do it.”

The first phase is initial rough grading of site and stormwater improvements, site restoration with turf grass and native prairie areas, updating the playground, installing court sports and initial parking. This phase is expected to take place in the next three years.

The second phase is installing a mile trail loop with gathering nodes, benches, mowed trails and shade shelters, four-season pavilion with flex plaza space, remodel existing shelter with improved accessibility, and additional parking and stormwater management as needed. This phase is expected to take place in three to six years.

The third phase is adding the skate park, splash pad, southern open-air shelter with restrooms and associated path connections, expanding parking if needed, improving existing parking lot runoff and accessibility, fine grading for multi-use sports field and installing the skate rink and park road east-west connection. This phase is recommended to take place in six or more years.

An “ongoing priority” is the sledding hill, tree plantings, sculptures and/or workout stations, donor benches and areas of screening/landscaping improvements as needed.

“Crawford Park is a place that’s central to most of our population,” Weatherston said. “It lets the kids play, and play baseball, and pickleball is for the future. It’s great for recreation in the area.”

Maple Park

The village is installing a concrete sidewalk and open-air shelter at Maple Park.

The Caledonia Village Board approved at its meeting Feb. 28 a transfer of park impact fees to pay for the installation.

Maple Park is a 72-lot, 25-acre subdivision with an existing playground nestled between Sina Lane and Bannoch Drive in Caledonia.

The 20-by-28-foot shelter was purchased in December 2022 and came at a cost of $21,108.

Construction of the shelter will include concrete bases, tubular steel columns, laminated wood beams, 2-by-8 tongue-and-groove decking and a metal roof.

The pedestrian path will connect the east and west sides of the park to the new shelter, providing access to the existing playground area, including for those with disabilities, which is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Kasper said in a March report that the sidewalk provides a path to the park amenities without having to cut through the grass.

The installation of both the shelter and the sidewalk is expected to occur sometime this year.

"The shelter provides an area for residents to rest and stay out of the sun," Kasper said in the March report. "The trees in the park are very young and do not provide shade."

