Caledonia P.D. makes changes, moves forward after harassment investigation

“No. 1, it starts with leadership,” Nhan said. “If the leadership is tolerating this type of activity, no one is ever going to come forward with anything if they (the leadership) are just going to laugh at him and toss out the complaint. That sends a clear message that you’ve just got to lay low and just take it.

“Another thing is training,” Nhan continued, adding that it’s important for higher ups to give new recruits directives like, “Hey, we don’t tolerate that type of stuff here, that type of joking,” if something inappropriate is said.

The effect of that is that it “brings up that next generation of officers to not tolerate that as well. But if you have a field training officer saying that type of stuff or acting that certain way, that sends a message to the new recruit, and then it’s very likely that he or she will become that way (tolerant of harassing behaviors) too in the future,” Nhan said. “A lot of departments right now are diversifying. The more officers you can hire who are people of color or women, from the LGBTQ community, the better.”

Looking forward in the department’s efforts to improve its culture, Chief Reilly said that the “challenge will be to maintain diligence in these efforts and we are committed to doing just that.”

“Our employees are working hard to move forward and uplift one another the right way.” Daniel Reilly, Caledonia police chief

