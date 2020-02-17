Caledonia P.D. makes changes, moves forward after harassment investigation

CALEDONIA — A monthslong internal investigation of alleged sexual harassment, age discrimination and homophobic statements left the Caledonia Police Department a bit shaken.
Former Capt. Brian Wall, a nearly 30-year veteran of the department who was at the center of the investigation, retired on Aug. 4 while the investigation was still active — a little more than a month after he was put on paid leave.
Wall had been accused of inappropriate actions toward female employees, swearing at and insulting coworkers, and attempting to sabotage other officers seeking to be promoted to chief two years ago.
Wall has denied, or said he did not recall, most of the incidents alleged in a 191-page report documenting the internal investigation compiled by current Police Chief Daniel Reilly. Wall did not return calls for comment on this report.
The Police Department Wall left behind is working on rebuilding and improving its internal culture to prevent other high-ranking officers from abusing their power or mistreating subordinates, while also fostering a work environment where no one is put down for who they are or feels unsafe, as had been reported while Wall was still around.
“Our employees are working hard to move forward and uplift one another the right way,” Reilly wrote in a statement to The Journal Times.
How leadership responded
Several employees said that the department’s atmosphere improved after Wall’s departure.
“People made comments the day after Captain Wall’s suspension (began) that the air is lighter,” the investigation noted.
Once Wall was suspended from the department, one officer said that “the work environment has been better” but that “many are unsure what is going on right now.”
The Village of Caledonia revised its “Harassment And Discrimination Prohibited Policy,” approving a new policy in November.
It also increased training for supervisors “as part of an ongoing commitment to our professional workplace culture,” Reilly wrote.
“Through these efforts,” Reilly wrote, “and the strong support for these goals and values by our employees, our workplace culture with the Village and Department continues to move forward in a positive and strong direction.”
The village’s response to this investigation — punishing bad actors with suspensions and improving policies — is exactly what Caledonia should do, according to Johnny Nhan, an associate professor at Texas Christian University who has a Ph.D. in criminology and researches police culture and teaches graduate courses in policing.
“No. 1, it starts with leadership,” Nhan said. “If the leadership is tolerating this type of activity, no one is ever going to come forward with anything if they (the leadership) are just going to laugh at him and toss out the complaint. That sends a clear message that you’ve just got to lay low and just take it.
“Another thing is training,” Nhan continued, adding that it’s important for higher ups to give new recruits directives like, “Hey, we don’t tolerate that type of stuff here, that type of joking,” if something inappropriate is said.
The effect of that is that it “brings up that next generation of officers to not tolerate that as well. But if you have a field training officer saying that type of stuff or acting that certain way, that sends a message to the new recruit, and then it’s very likely that he or she will become that way (tolerant of harassing behaviors) too in the future,” Nhan said. “A lot of departments right now are diversifying. The more officers you can hire who are people of color or women, from the LGBTQ community, the better.”
Looking forward in the department’s efforts to improve its culture, Chief Reilly said that the “challenge will be to maintain diligence in these efforts and we are committed to doing just that.”
