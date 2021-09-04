 Skip to main content
Caledonia overnight crash leaves vehicle in pieces; minor injuries reported to lone occupant
CALEDONIA — A crash occurred in Caledonia on Friday night that left a vehicle in pieces but no serious injuries.

The vehicle was on its roof when officers arrived at the scene in the 7000 block of Six Mile Road, the Caledonia Police Department reported.

The lone occupant, a minor, left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. The occupant sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

“The damage to this vehicle is hard to comprehend,” the Caledonia Police Department said in a Facebook post.

