Caledonia overnight crash leaves vehicle in pieces; minor injuries reported to lone occupant

CALEDONIA — A crash occurred in Caledonia on Friday night that left a vehicle in pieces but no serious injuries.
The vehicle was on its roof when officers arrived at the scene in the 7000 block of Six Mile Road, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
The lone occupant, a minor, left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. The occupant sustained minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
“The damage to this vehicle is hard to comprehend,” the Caledonia Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christina R Andersen
Christina R Andersen, 5600 block of North Meadow Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Julian T Roy
Julian T Roy, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Montreal D Greer
Montreal (aka Kentrell T Nunn) D Greer, 1100 block of Yout Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed knife, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kyle R Karvala
Kyle R Karvala, 2300 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, burglary of a building or dwelling, carrying stolen property (less than $2,500), disorderly conduct, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft.
Ronald J Recore
Ronald J Recore, 4000 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
DeQontae H Swanigan
DeQontae H Swanigan, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.